Job Announcement: Law Clerk-Bismarck

The current Bismarck postings for a Staff Attorney-District Court, Law Clerk, Paralegal, and Judicial Support Specialist-District Court are to broaden the applicant pool for one successful candidate to be hired to work within the South Central Judicial District Court Judge Chambers in Bismarck.

Interested applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample, and a copy of law school transcript.

The North Dakota Court System offers employment opportunities that provide a rewarding career in public service working together to deliver justice. The Court System offers an excellent benefits package including employer-paid family health insurance premiums, retirement contributions and generous vacation and sick leave accruals.

If you are drawn to and want to play an integral role in supporting a judge by providing extensive legal research and analysis of legal issues and cases to make recommendations on the proposed disposition of cases, this opportunity may be right for you. This position provides the successful candidate the opportunity to become a Staff Attorney-District Court which requires two years of experience and a license to practice law in the State of ND.

Easily engages and communicates with others orally and in writing.

Enjoys researching, analyzing, and writing.

Obsesses with detail ensuring accuracy of work.

Deliberately and thoroughly organizes and analyzes information.

Demonstrates an ability to provide sound judgment including the ability to think critically, identify, break down, evaluate and write information in a concise and logical manner.

Thrives on having a constant workload and organizing, planning and prioritizing work priorities.

Finds it rewarding to be highly dependable.

Seamlessly works as part of the courtroom team in providing necessary trial preparations including court recording.