Physicians Can Work 23% More Efficiently Thanks to AI & Three Canadian Companies

How A Canadian Virtual Care Company Integrated Two AIs Working In Concert to Achieve 20-27% Efficiency Gains -While Improving Quality.

With Lumeca, physicians can care for 23% more patients while improving quality, offering a transformative solution that addresses global provider shortages and strengthens healthcare delivery.” — Tom Douglass, CEO, Lumeca

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumeca Health is proud to announce the next evolution in virtual care: an AI-enabled clinical workflow that significantly boosts physician efficiency while maintaining high-quality care. By integrating two leading Canadian AI technologies— FirstHx (AI patient intake) and Scribble (AI scribe)—Lumeca has created a seamless workflow that enables physicians to work 23% more efficiently.Tested at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology's Centre for Advanced Medical Simulation (NAIT CAMS) with practicing physicians & nurse practitioners, the platform demonstrated a 27% efficiency gain in simple cases and a 20% improvement in complex medical encounters, averaging 23% overall. These impressive results were achieved on the first use of the Lumeca platform after limited training. These results highlight how Lumeca’s intuitive and integrated AI-powered virtual care software can help address provider shortages across Canada, effectively turning the output of 10 physicians into 12 while reducing burnout.The workflow combines structured, AI-driven patient intake from FirstHx, which delivers clinically rich histories before consultations, with Scribble’s AI scribe, which transcribes, summarizes, and structures notes in real time during the virtual visit. Integrated both into Lumeca—and with one another, these two AI tools reduce consultation length, improve documentation quality, and increase provider satisfaction, allowing clinicians to focus fully on patient care.In simulation testing, providers rated Scribble’s scribing in Lumeca as “extremely accurate”, reflecting its zero-hallucination framework. FirstHx was equally well-received, with most providers rating the AI intake as “extremely helpful” in preparing for encounters in Lumeca. The qualitative metrics in the study point to the fact that the AI tools not only reduced the length of the consultation but that the providers felt the tools increased the quality of care that they delivered. Overall, users found the Lumeca Same-Day Access Clinic easy to use and indicated they would use and recommend the platform to colleagues.Next, Lumeca and the Virtual Health Hub in Saskatchewan will be testing this solution in a clinical trial to further evaluate the AI efficiency."Between 15–18% of patients in the Prairie provinces do not have access to a family doctor. Our hope is that, eventually, the Prairie provinces will run their own publicly funded virtual clinics using Lumeca's AI-powered virtual care software to provide care for unattached patients—similar to how Lumeca operated during the pandemic, but staffed by public nurses and physicians." said Tom Douglass, CEO Lumeca HealthAbout Lumeca HealthLumeca is a Canadian virtual care company delivering high-impact clinical solutions to healthcare systems, hospitals, and insurers. Focused on optimizing virtual care pathways, Lumeca’s AI-enhanced platform improves throughput, safety, and access across the continuum of care.For more information on the Medical Simulation results with NAIT CAMS visit lumeca.com/ai-virtual-care

