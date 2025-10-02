Calgary Entrepreneur Launches Turban Tying Service Amid Calls for Greater Cultural Awareness

Turban Tying Expert with Happy Grooms Pagg Tying Professional

A new professional turban tying service has launched in Calgary, aiming to serve weddings, while also raising awareness about Sikh culture and identity.

CALGARY, AIRDRIE, CANADA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when incidents of racism and cultural misidentification are increasing across Canada, the service highlights the importance of understanding the Sikh turban - a symbol of honor, resilience, and spirituality that is often misunderstood or misrepresented.“Many people in Calgary have seen turbans but don’t know their history or meaning,” said Mr Singh, founder of the Turban Tying Calgary service. “I’ve tied turbans for weddings where even the groomsmen had no idea about the tradition. For me, every appointment is both a service and a chance to educate.”The Sikh turban, or dastar, has evolved over centuries. The formal style commonly seen today has roots in the colonial era, when Sikh soldiers serving the British in Africa were encouraged to adopt standardized styles. Despite this history, it remains a powerful emblem of Sikh sovereignty and cultural pride.Calgary’s multicultural wedding and events industry is expected to see growing demand for such services. Singh says his goal is to preserve the art of turban tying while helping bridge cultural gaps.“Racism often thrives on ignorance,” Sidhu said. “When people learn the story behind the turban, they see Sikhs differently - not just as part of a stereotype, but as a community with a rich history.”The service is available across Calgary for weddings, cultural functions, and educational workshops.About Turban Tying Calgary:Pagg Tying Professional provides professional turban tying services for weddings, festivals, and community events in Calgary, Alberta. Founded by Mr Singh, the service is dedicated to preserving cultural tradition while promoting understanding of Sikh heritage.

