BPS Marine Sets New Standard with Advanced Ultrasonic Antifouling Technology

The BPS technology protects marine surfaces from the effects of biofouling. Our ultrasonic antifouling systems use ultrasound to limit and restrict the ability of microorganisms to attach to surfaces that are exposed to water.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BPS Marine , a leader in innovative marine technology, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its product line, offering boat owners a powerful and eco-friendly solution for hull and drive maintenance. BPS Marine's ultrasonic antifouling systems represent the next generation of hull protection, moving beyond traditional, toxic methods to provide superior performance and environmental stewardship.BPS Marine's technology utilizes high-frequency sound waves to create a micro-environment on a boat’s hull that prevents marine growth from attaching. This innovative process provides a host of benefits for recreational, superyacht, and professional marine vessels, establishing BPS Marine as the standard for effective and environmentally conscious antifouling. The key advantages of BPS Marine's ultrasonic systems include:Eco-Friendly: The technology is free of harmful chemicals and biocides, protecting marine life and water quality.Reduced Maintenance: It significantly cuts down on the need for costly and time-consuming hull cleaning, scrubbing, and repainting.Improved Efficiency: By keeping the hull clean and smooth, the system reduces drag, leading to better fuel efficiency and higher boat speeds.Broad Compatibility: BPS Marine offers a versatile range of systems with 12V, 24V, 110V, and 220V options to suit vessels and other marine applications of all sizes and sectors.Operating internationally, BPS Marine’s product has been successful globally, with representatives located worldwide. The company’s widespread presence and proven track record underscore its position as a trusted and reliable provider of advanced marine technology on a global scale."Our goal is to provide boaters with an antifouling solution that is not only highly effective but also aligns with modern demands for sustainability and reduced maintenance," said Andreas Schulz, CEO & Founder of BPS Marine. "With our product's proven global success, we are committed to making this technology accessible to a wider international audience."To help achieve this goal, BPS Marine is excited to be a part of the National Marine Representatives Association (NMRA). Joining the NMRA provides a strategic opportunity to leverage the organization's vast network of professional sales representatives and industry experts. This partnership will be instrumental in BPS Marine’s efforts to grow the brand, expand its market reach, and ensure its product is more accessible to marine professionals and enthusiasts across the country.About BPS MarineBPS Marine is a product line of GAT Group, a manufacturer that has been producing these innovative solutions since 2016. The company specializes in pioneering marine technologies, with a focus on providing advanced, eco-friendly ultrasonic antifouling solutions. Its commitment to innovation and quality ensures that its products offer a superior alternative to conventional antifouling methods. For more information, please visit www.bpsmarine.com

