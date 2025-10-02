DF Crosley’s Livestock Disease-Prevention Products and Basic Animal Health, LLC Announce Strategic Merger

Basic Animal Health delivers scientifically formulated supplements that support digestive health, vitality, and longevity.

NORTH JACKSON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 9 Dot Solutions, doing business as D.F. Crosley, a leader in livestock disease-prevention products, and Basic Animal Health, LLC, an innovator in animal health, announced a strategic merger. The partnership will combine their expertise to better serve customers, expand product offerings, and drive innovation in the livestock and equine industries. The merger is expected to be finalized in October 2025.

“We are so excited to join forces with D.F. Crosley. Dave has spent many years making sure animals stay healthy on the outside with a natural approach. At Basic Animal Health we have been striving to give animals the natural building blocks they need to stay healthy from the inside out. We are thrilled to combine forces to be able to offer our clients the best products to keep their animals healthy, happy, and competitive for years to come,” stated Tiffany Leonard.

David Crosley added, “By combining our teams and resources, we can accelerate growth, invest in new solutions, and provide even greater value to our clients and partners. This is a milestone moment for both companies.”

The combined company will leverage their strengths to:

• Expand product and service offerings

• Strengthen geographic reach and market presence

• Enhance efficiency and innovation

About D.F. Crosley

Champions’ Proven Choice in Defense

DF Crosley’s products cleanse, condition, and protect livestock and equine animals. Using plant extracts, natural microbes, and essential oils, their formulas provide proven fungal and bacterial protection.

Three Steps:

1. Cleanse: Remove dirt and harmful microbes while protecting natural oils.

2. Condition: Replenish nutrients and optimize skin and hair.

3. Protect: Shield animals from bacteria and fungus.

Why D.F. Crosley:

• Specialists in skin and hoof health

• Trusted on thousands of animals since 1994

• Satisfaction guaranteed with responsive support

About Basic Animal Health

Founded in 2022 by Clint and Tiffany Leonard, Basic Animal Health delivers scientifically formulated supplements that support digestive health, vitality, and longevity.

The Basic Advantage:

• Encapsulated ingredients for superior absorption

• Improved formulations for easy administration

• Made in FDA- and USDA-approved facilities

Clint and Tiffany developed Basic Animal Health to address the source of animal’s health problems with natural solutions.

They continue to oversee marketing and production to maintain the highest quality standards.

About Clint and Tiffany Leonard

Owners of Leonard Truck and Trailer in North Jackson, Ohio, Clint and Tiffany are lifelong participants in the equine and livestock industries and active competitors in NRHA and livestock shows. They have two sons, Cash and Cord, who also compete and show cattle and hogs in Ohio and surrounding areas.

Media Contact:

Mark Santilli

Marketing Director

800-455-1001

msantilli@leonardtrailers.com

The Leonard family of Brands

Legal Disclaimer:

