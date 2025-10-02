'ONE BIG HAPPY FAMILY' OPENING IN AMC THEATERS NATIONWIDE FRIDAY OCTOBER 3RD

Linda Lavin’s Final Film Performance Illuminates on the Big Screen

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "the late, great Tony winner Linda Lavin (Alice) shines as an overbearing Jewish grandmother in One Big Happy Family, a big-hearted contemporary bat mitzvah comedy about mothers, daughters, sisters and the mensches we pick along the way to join our chosen family. L'chaim!”--Thelma Adams, certified Rotten Tomatoes critic“One Big Happy Family,” featuring the final film performance of two-time Golden Globeand Tony Award-winning actor, and Emmyaward nominee, Linda Lavin, will play in AMC theatre locations beginning October 3, 2025. The film is written, produced, and starring Lisa Brenner (“The Patriot,” “Say My Name”).Playing to audiences at film festivals nationwide and receiving standing ovations throughout the country, the film is based on the true story of Lisa Brenner, who flippantly took a DNA test only to find out shocking and unexpected results.Lisa Brenner states, “I am truly touched that the world will get to see the amazing performance by the legendary Linda Lavin, at AMC Theatres. There was no one else who could have played my mother more truthfully and lovingly than Linda. I am forever grateful she said yes and joined me on this wild journey.”“One Big Happy Family” will hit major U.S. markets including Los Angeles and New York. The film has a running time of 83 minutes. It was an Official Selection at the Miami Jewish Film Festival, Phoenix Film Festival, Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival, San Antonio Jewish Film Festival, and the Austin Jewish Film Festival, among many others.SynopsisOn her 40th birthday, Rachel is grappling with a looming midlife crisis and the nerve-wracking task of delivering a speech at her daughter’s Bat Mitzvah. But when a DNA test unexpectedly reveals that she’s only half-Jewish and her beloved father isn’t her biological parent, Rachel’s life is thrown into disarray, and suddenly, she’s embarking on a hilarious journey with her eccentric mother to find out who she really is. Starring two-time Golden Globeand Tony AwardWinner Linda Lavin (“No Good Deed,” “Mid-Century Modern”) and Lisa Brenner (“The Ark,” “Say My Name,” “The Patriot”).“One Big Happy Family” beautifully captures the humor, heart, and complexities of life and family. The feature is a Lisa Brenner and Grace Lay of LinLay Productions film. Steve Lee is Executive Producer.About LinLay ProductionsLinLay Productions is co-founded by two Asian American women, Grace Lay and actress Sumalee Montano. They support multicultural, intergenerational stories that lead towards collective healing. The slate encompasses narratives and documentaries including SUGARCANE by Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie (2025 Oscar nominated for Best Documentary, Nat Geo); BLACK BARBIE: A DOCUMENTARY by Lagueria Davis (2025 NAACP award for Best Documentary, 2025 Emmy nominated, Netflix); and NANNY by Nikyatu Jusu (2022 Sundance Grand Jury Prize Winner, Amazon). LinLay's 1st production, THE DEAL, by Orsi Nagypal (2022 Trieste Science + Fiction, ElectricNOW) is an Asian mother-daughter sci-fi adventure story, and was an international co-production with Serbia. LinLay Productions is always looking for ways to decrease barriers for underrepresented creatives to get their stories from development through to exhibition.

