Teelie Turner Kicks Off '31 Days of Autumn~Halloween Sparkle & Fairy‑Tale Adventures'

Animated fairy characters from Teelie Turner’s Autumn~Halloween Sparkle series gathered around a glowing pumpkin and lanterns in a cozy, leaf-strewn fairy garden scene.

31 Days — Autumn~Halloween Sparkle & Fairy‑Tale Adventures: Dive into Teelie’s Fairy Garden for daily videos, cozy autumn tales, spooky‑cute fun, and tiny crafts that make fall sparkle.

Felicia the Book Club Fairy smiling and waving in a cozy autumn fairy garden, surrounded by falling leaves, pumpkins, and twinkling lanterns.

Felicia — Book Club Fairy Welcomes Fall

Promotional graphic for Day 1 of Teelie Turner's "31 Days of Autumn: Halloween Sparkle & Fairy‑Tale Adventures" featuring whimsical autumn and fairy‑tale elements, author introduction, and invitation to join daily stories, seasonal tips, and giveaways.

Day 1 — Teelie Turner introduces the 31 Days of Autumn: Halloween Sparkle & Fairy‑Tale Adventures promo, inviting readers to join daily magical stories, seasonal tips, and special giveaways.

Teelie Turner launches a 31‑day autumn & Halloween video series — new animated fairy premieres daily with cozy read‑alongs, singalongs, and family surprises.

Every night this month, a little fairy sparkle will turn bedtime into a tiny celebration — join us and make autumn glow with giggles and wonder.”
— Teelie Turner
SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed children’s author Teelie Turner launches a month‑long celebration of fall and Halloween with “31 Days of Autumn~Halloween Sparkle & Fairy‑Tale Adventures.” Beginning today, a brand‑new animated fairy video premieres daily, bringing beloved characters from Turner’s fall and holiday books to life in talking, singing, and delightfully mischievous adventures for families.

Day 1 features a cozy animated read‑along drawn from Turner’s treasured stories, designed to spark wonder for children and parents alike. Throughout the 31‑day countdown, viewers can expect:
• Animated read‑alongs and sing-alongs are perfect for family storytime
• Spooky‑cute antics and seasonal surprises suitable for young audiences
• Favorite characters from Teelie Turner’s Fall & Halloween series brought to animated life
• Daily content across Teelie Turner’s YouTube and social channels (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter/X, Pinterest)

“Autumn and Halloween are a special time in Fairyland,” said Teelie Turner. “We wanted to create a month of daily moments that families can snuggle up to — stories that are warm, a little cheeky, and full of fairy sparkle. We hope these videos create tiny rituals of wonder every evening this season.”

Families and educators can view each day’s premiere on Teelie Turner’s YouTube channel and follow social channels for updates and interactive activities. The campaign also highlights Turner’s Magical Fairy Book Club, offering weekly eBook Flipbooks, member‑exclusive bonuses, and the interactive “Magic Doorway” feature that brings the Fairy of the Week into members’ homes with nine activities.

About Teelie Turner
Teelie Turner is an author and creator of whimsical, family‑friendly fairy tales and multimedia storytelling experiences. Turner’s books and digital offerings aim to inspire imagination, kindness, and cozy family rituals through storytelling, crafts, and seasonal celebrations.

Media & Event Links
YouTube premieres and playlist: https://www.youtube.com/@teelieturnerauthor
Autumn/Halloween campaign hub: https://teelieturnersbookclub.com/autumn-halloween-sparkle-fairy-tale-adventures
Teelie's Fairy Garden Autumn/Halloween Celebration: https://teeliesfairygarden.com/autumn-halloween-sparkle-fairy-tale-adventures/
Teelie Turner Author site: https://teelieturnerauthor.com
Magical Fairy Book Club membership: https://teelieturnersbookclub.com/
Social: @TeelieTurner (Instagram / Facebook / TikTok / X / Pinterest)

Media Contact
Lynn Randall
Owner/Founder
press@teelieturnerauthor.com
+1-206-414-0543

Note to Editors: Review copies, interview requests, and promotional assets are available on request.

Linda Randall
Teelie Turner
+1 206-414-0543
press@teelieturnerauthor.com
Teelie Turner Launches 31 Days of Autumn: Halloween Sparkle & Fairy‑Tale Adventures with magical stories, tips, and giveaways in this animated intro.

