Job Announcement: Paralegal-Bismarck

We understand that compensation isn’t a one-time discussion. Please see Compensation for more details on our compensation strategy.

The current Bismarck postings for a Staff Attorney-District Court, Law Clerk, Paralegal, and Judicial Support Specialist-District Court are to broaden the applicant pool for one successful candidate to be hired to work within the South Central Judicial District Court Judge Chambers located in Bismarck.

Interested applicants must submit a cover letter and resume.

The North Dakota Court System offers employment opportunities that provide a rewarding career in public service working together to deliver justice. The Court System offers an excellent benefits package including employer-paid family health insurance premiums, retirement contributions, and generous vacation and sick leave accruals.

If you are drawn to legal research, analyzing, and writing and want to play an integral role in supporting a judge, this opportunity may be right for you.



The Ideal Candidate:

Easily engages and communicates with others orally and in writing.

Enjoys researching, analyzing, and writing.

Obsesses with detail ensuring accuracy of work.

Deliberately and thoroughly analyzes work and applies rules.

Demonstrates an ability to identify and evaluate key concepts and facts.

Thrives on having a constant workload and working independently.

Finds it rewarding to be highly dependable.

A high school diploma and seven years of experience;

Successful completion of a national certifying examination specifically designed for legal assistants/paralegals which includes continuing legal education for maintenance of that certification;

Bachelor’s degree and either one year of experience or 18 semester credit hours of legal assistant/paralegal substantive courses; or

Graduation from an ABA approved legal assistant/paralegal program.

Requires AAERT (American Association of Electronic Reporters and Transcribers) CER (certified electronic court reporter) certification or ability to obtain within one year of job entry. A comparable certification by another state court or federal court may be substituted for the AAERT certification.



Testimonials/Work FAQs/Interesting Facts/Code of Conduct

Career Opportunities/Working at the ND Court System