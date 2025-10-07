Tensentric Expands Capabilities with Liquid Reagent Blister Design and Manufacturing

Standard Reagent Blister

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tensentric, LLC , a leading contract design and manufacturing firm serving the medical device, IVD, life sciences, and advanced therapeutic markets since 2009, has expanded its capabilities to include liquid reagent blister manufacturing . This addition strengthens Tensentric’s integrated design solutions, spanning from blisters to microfluidic consumables, instruments, and software.Off-the-Shelf BlistersTensentric now offers off-the-shelf liquid reagent blisters with fill volumes ranging from 100 µL to 1.2 mL. Using advanced materials science, the company optimizes forming and lidding materials to ensure compatibility with microfluidic applications, shelf life, and stability for fluids ranging from custom reagents to alcohols to corrosive buffers.Custom Blister Design & DevelopmentFor projects with specific requirements, Tensentric provides custom blister solutions with flexible fill volumes, shapes, opening mechanisms, and orientations. The company’s expertise includes novel methods of fluid dispensing that minimize force, improve reproducibility, reduce instrument power needs, and enhance assay control.Scalable Manufacturing ProcessTensentric supports projects from prototype to commercialization. Its ISO-7 capable cleanroom suites enable both low-volume development and fully automated high-volume production, scaling from hundreds to millions of blisters. Operations are based in Louisville, Colorado, where the high altitude and arid climate create ideal blister pack manufacturing conditions.Comprehensive System SolutionsBeyond blister manufacturing, Tensentric provides complete design and production support for consumables, instruments, software, and system integration. The company also offers final assembly of Medical Device and IVD instruments & consumables in its ISO 13485-certified, FDA-registered facility.About TensentricFounded in 2009, Tensentric is a contract design and manufacturing firm specializing in medical devices, point-of-care IVD, and advanced therapeutic systems. With ISO 13485-certified, FDA-registered facilities, Tensentric delivers innovative solutions from concept through commercialization.

