Craig Brunsdon Named Best Young Mortgage Professional in Canada

Craig Brunsdon, team leader at The Mortgage Coach Greater Simcoe and Canada's Best Young Mortgage Professional. The official logo for the 2025 Rising Star award, presented by Canadian Mortgage Professional (CMP). Bank of Canada estimates about 60 percent of mortgages in Canada will renew by 2026, with most borrowers facing higher monthly payments. Analysis of key traits for mortgage professionals shows that "Hard work" and "Emotional intelligence" are consistently rated as the most important attributes for achieving success.

The Mortgage Coach Greater Simcoe team leader, ranking among the top 5 percent of brokers nationwide after personally funding more than $40 million in volume.

The real measure of success is seeing clients in the Greater Simcoe area achieve their property ownership and investment goals.” — Craig Brunsdon

BARRIE, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Craig Brunsdon, a level 2 mortgage agent and team leader at The Mortgage Coach Greater Simcoe, has been distinguished as one of Canada's best young mortgage professionals by the Canadian Mortgage Professional 2025 Rising Stars Report.

This national recognition places him among the top 5 percent of Mortgage Alliance brokers across the country, a position earned by personally funding more than $40 million in mortgage volume for three consecutive years. At just 30 years old, Brunsdon has carved out a reputation as a leading mortgage professional in Ontario by specializing in complex financial situations that often fall outside the scope of traditional lenders. His practice is centred on providing expert advice in private lending, construction financing solutions, and navigating intricate mortgage scenarios for a diverse clientele.

This focused expertise is particularly valuable for real estate investors, self-employed individuals, and custom home builders who require flexible and timely financing options that banks may not offer.

This client-first philosophy is evident in a robust digital presence and exceptional client feedback, including over 100 five-star Google reviews. Brunsdon is known for his proactive approach to common homeowner challenges, such as advising clients on managing renewal payment shock. His strategies often involve sophisticated debt restructuring and refinancing to improve household cash flow, demonstrating a commitment to long-term financial wellness over transactional success.

This dedication to transparency and results builds significant trust, a critical factor in the financial services industry.

"Being recognized at a national level is an incredible honour, but the real measure of success is seeing clients in the Greater Simcoe area achieve their property ownership and investment goals," said Craig Brunsdon. "In today's market, a mortgage must be more than just debt; it's a financial tool. Whether it's structuring a construction loan for a dream home in Barrie or arranging a private mortgage for an investor in Orillia, my focus is on providing tailored, strategic advice that makes a tangible difference. It's about helping people find what works for them."

Further cementing his role as an industry authority, Craig hosts The Lending Lounge podcast. The platform brings together real estate agents, financial planners, and other industry professionals to share valuable insights on the interconnected worlds of mortgages, real estate, and financial markets. This educational initiative provides a vital resource for consumers and professionals alike, reinforcing his position as a thought leader in the Canadian mortgage space.

About The Mortgage Coach Greater Simcoe:

The Mortgage Coach Greater Simcoe is a locally focused mortgage brokerage, operating as an independently owned and operated company within the national Mortgage Alliance network. Serving clients across Simcoe County, including Barrie, Orillia, and surrounding areas, the team provides unbiased, expert advice and access to over 60 lenders, ensuring clients receive competitive rates and mortgage products tailored to their unique financial needs.

About The 2025 Rising Stars Methodology:

In May, CMP invited professionals from across the Canadian mortgage industry to nominate their most exceptional young talent for the ninth annual Rising Stars list. Nominees had to be aged 35 or under (as of October 1, 2025) and have committed to a career in mortgages with a clear passion for the industry. Nominees were asked about their current roles and responsibilities and their key achievements over the past 12 months. Recommendations from managers and senior industry professionals were also considered. The CMP team reviewed all nominations, narrowing the list down to 43 of the industry’s most outstanding young professionals.

Contact:

www.tmcgreatersimcoe.com

We are hiring! Join our team for 2026! - Craig Brunsdon, The Mortgage Coach (tmcgreatersimcoe.com/careers)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.