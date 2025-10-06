Kali Dental Expands Affordable Family Dentistry and Emergency Services in Huntington Beach, CA

Kali Dental Logo

Huntington Beach families now have improved access to same-day emergency care and affordable dental services at Kali Dental.

HUNTINGTON BEACH , CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kali Dental, a trusted provider of community-focused dental care in Huntington Beach, has expanded its offerings to include same-day emergency appointments alongside its full suite of affordable family dentistry services. This update aims to meet rising local demand for timely, accessible dental care across multiple neighborhoods.Located at 19201 Brookhurst St., Suite 103, Kali Dental serves a diverse population throughout Huntington Beach, including areas such as Oak View, Goldenwest, Bolsa Chica-Heil, and Huntington Harbour. The expanded emergency care availability ensures that patients experiencing acute dental issues, such as severe toothaches, infections, or injuries, can receive prompt attention without navigating long wait times or high costs.Key service updates include:• Affordable treatment options tailored to families and individuals• Full-service family dentistry, including preventive, restorative, and pediatric careKali Dental is led by Dr. Kalvin, a local practitioner with a commitment to personalized, patient-first dental care. The practice combines a neighborhood approach with a wide range of services, routine checkups, cleanings, crowns, fillings, and cosmetic procedures to support the oral health needs of all age groups.With its expanded availability for emergency care and flexible scheduling, Kali Dental is positioned to address one of the most pressing issues facing local patients: limited access to urgent, affordable dental services.“We’ve seen a growing number of patients needing immediate care, especially families,” said Dr. Kalvin. “Expanding our same-day appointments allows us to respond quickly and meet our community’s needs in a practical, supportive way.”Local data from the Orange County Health Needs Assessment highlights the importance of accessible oral health services, especially in high-density neighborhoods such as Oak View and Goldenwest. Many households face challenges finding affordable providers or timely appointments, particularly for emergency dental issues.By expanding emergency service availability and maintaining transparent pricing, Kali Dental addresses these community health gaps directly. The practice’s central location also reduces transportation barriers for families across Huntington Beach.For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact:Kali DentalPhone: 651-800-5254Email: dekalvin@kalidental.comWebsite: https://www.kalidental.com Address: 19201 Brookhurst St., Suite 103, Huntington Beach, CA 92646Kali Dental is a Huntington Beach dental office offering same-day emergency care, general and cosmetic services, and family dentistry . The practice serves neighborhoods across the area with a focus on access and comfort.

