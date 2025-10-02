Nushape Launches Clinical-Grade Full-Body Therapy Mats for Professional Wellness Market

Add Full Body Fat Loss with The Nushape Lipo Mat

Clinical-grade therapy mats deliver $60K-$80K annual revenue potential with 2-4 week payback for wellness facilities. No installation required.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nushape just launched three full-body red light therapy mats designed specifically for professional wellness facilities: the Lipo Mat, Therapy Mat, and Cellf Multi-Therapy Mat. The systems enable spas, medspas, gyms, and recovery centers to offer hands-off recovery services without the space requirements, installation costs, or ongoing maintenance of traditional light therapy equipment.

Unlike standing booth systems that can cost $20,000–$50,000 and require dedicated floor space, Nushape's mats are portable, require no installation, and use standard wall outlets. Professional facilities can integrate the mats into existing treatment rooms and begin offering sessions the same day.

Based on average session pricing of $65–$95, facilities using the mats for just 5–6 sessions per day can generate $120,000–$165,000 in additional annual revenue per unit. Early adopter locations have reported payback periods of 2–4 weeks, with some high-traffic facilities achieving payback in under two weeks.

"A decade ago, I was one of the first spa owners in California to offer red light therapy, and it completely transformed my business model," said Jessica Charles, Founder of Nushape. "These new mats solve the biggest barriers professionals face today: cost, space, and complexity. You can literally unbox one in the morning and start booking clients that afternoon."

Professional Support Through Inner Circle Program

Alongside the product launch, Nushape is introducing the Inner Circle membership program for commercial customers. Members receive extended commercial-use warranties, professionally designed marketing materials, priority customer support, and early access to new products. The program is designed to help wellness professionals maximize return on investment and promote their new services effectively.

Product Availability and Pricing

The Lipo Mat, Therapy Mat, and Cellf Multi-Therapy Mat are available now through Nushape's website. Professional pricing and Inner Circle membership details are available by contacting the Nushape commercial team directly.

About Nushape

Founded by wellness entrepreneur Jessica Charles, Nushape specializes in portable red light therapy technology for both consumer and professional markets. The company introduced the first wearable red light therapy devices to market and has since expanded into full-body professional systems used by wellness facilities across North America.

Media Contact:

Nushape

Email: hello@nushape.com

Website: www.nushape.com

Phone: [718-395-2428]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.