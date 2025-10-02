Award-winning Writer Qin Sun Stubis Named 'Cultural Connections' Columnist for Diplomatic Watch Magazine

Author, Newspaper Columnist, and Poet Qin Sun Stubis

I’ve always strived to help people understand our common hopes, dreams, and struggles. Serving as a columnist for Diplomatic Watch gives me a notable platform to further pursue this goal.” — Qin Sun Stubis

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author, newspaper columnist, poet, and short story writer Qin Sun Stubis has been named as a contributor and columnist for the new “Cultural Connections” section of Diplomatic Watch Magazine, a Washington, D.C.-based publication that covers news, analysis, and opinion on global diplomacy, international relations, and foreign policy.The new bi-monthly column is devoted to covering a wide variety of topics about life, art, our common humanity, and the bonds that connect us as people.“I am honored to be named to this important position,” said Ms. Stubis. “One of the major goals I’ve always strived for in my writing is to help people from different parts of the world understand our common hopes, dreams, and struggles. Serving as a columnist for Diplomatic Watch gives me a notable platform from which to further pursue this goal and I am grateful to be asked to be part of their vital work.”“Your journey as a writer, poet, and essayist, shaped by your engagement with both Eastern and Western traditions, brings a voice of depth and clarity to contemporary writing,” said Victor Gotevbe, Diplomatic Watch’s publisher and editor-in-chief. “We are confident that your work will add richness to our publication and offer readers a perspective that is both thoughtful and enduring.”During her career, Qin (“Ching”) Sun Stubis has penned more than 200 newspaper columns, opinion pieces, poems, and short stories, many of them inflected with the perspective gained from growing up in a poor family living in a Shanghai shantytown. Her acclaimed historical memoir, “Once Our Lives,” about four generations of Chinese women who struggle to survive war, revolution, and famine, was named a top read by Ms. Magazine, Glamour Magazine UK, Readers Favorite, and GRAND Magazine, and has won numerous literary awards. It debuted as a #1 Amazon New Release for 41 days and was chosen as the gold winner in the international Nonfiction Book Awards, the number-one winner of the PenCraft Book Awards for literary excellence in culture and history, the first-place winner of the Nellie Bly Awards for Journalistic Non-Fiction, and a winner of both a Best Book Award and a Readers’ Favorite Book Award. In addition, “Once Our Lives” was shortlisted in the nonfiction category for a 2025 Rubery Book Award, a prestigious international award based in England that was created as the answer to the Man Booker Prize for independent publishers and authors.You can learn more about Qin Sun Stubis at www.QinSunStubis.com and read her first column in Diplomatic Watch magazine at https://diplomaticwatch.com/life-lessons-learned-from-chinas-master-jade-carvers/

