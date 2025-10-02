NEWBRIDGE BROKER JOHN FORRESTER SUBJECT OF ANOTHER GWG INVESTOR LAWSUIT

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor John G. Forrester, Jr. of Newbridge Securities Corp. who purchased GWG L Bonds . The law firm urges all customers of financial advisor John Forrester Jr. who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‑02023) against Newbridge Securities Corp. on behalf of an elderly investor seeking to recover nearly $100,000 in damages. According to the claim, Forrester and Newbridge allegedly represented that the interest rate was guaranteed and that there was no market risk as the GWG L Bonds did not trade on the stock market. They also allegedly told the customer that the GWG L Bonds would provide monthly income and the return of the principal at maturity.Contrary to their representations, GWG L Bonds were high-risk and illiquid alternative investments, unsuitable for unsophisticated investors seeking capital preservation. GWG filed for bankruptcy in 2022, leaving the investor with significant losses.According to FINRA BrokerCheck, an online tool which allows the public to research brokers and brokerage firms, John G. Forrester Jr. ( CRD#728188 ) has 12 disclosures, including multiple customer complaints relating to GWG.Customers of John Forrester and/or any other financial advisor who suffered losses in GWG at Newbridge Securities are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.