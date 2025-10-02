CLERMONT, FL INVESTORS: BROKER ROBERT DECHICK SUBJECT OF GWG INVESTOR LAWSUIT

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisor Robert DeChick of D.H. Hill Securities who purchased GWG L Bonds . The law firm urges all customers of financial advisor Robert DeChick who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‑01994) against D.H. Hill Securities on behalf of an elderly, widowed investor seeking to recover $65,000 in damages. The customer alleges she met DeChick at an investment seminar. Shortly after, she sought his advice regarding low risk, fixed income investments to carry her through her retirement years. Instead, DeChick and D.H. Hill recommended GWG L Bonds, a high-risk and illiquid alternative investment unsuitable for this customer. GWG filed for bankruptcy in 2022, leaving the investor with significant losses.According to FINRA BrokerCheck, an online tool which allows the public to research brokers and brokerage firms, Robert DeChick ( CRD#4152582 ) has 8 disclosures, including 7 other customer complaints for similar conduct.Customers of Robert DeChick and/or any other financial advisor who suffered losses in GWG at D.H. Hill Securities are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

