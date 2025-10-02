EVO VC & Startups Launches Global Community for High-Growth Startups and Investors

Connecting high-growth startups, growing companies, and global investors through mentorship, capital access, and community.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EVO VC & Startups , a global startup and investor community, announces its official launch connecting high-growth startups, growing companies, and international investors with mentorship, strategic support, and global opportunities. Founded in April 2025 by Gozel Akeyeva (Founder & CEO) and Lena Levine (Co-Founder), EVO builds on years of entrepreneurial leadership and technology expertise to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth worldwide.For InvestorsEVO provides curated access to startup investment opportunities and growing companies that have passed early validation. Investors benefit from:Access to vetted, tech-driven ventures.Transparent sourcing and community-driven due diligence.Portfolio support through mentorship and global connections.For Startups & Growing CompaniesEVO equips founders and executives with the resources to scale:Preparation for investment and direct connection to investors.Support in scaling teams, products, and operations internationally.Mentorship from experts and access to a partner network.Community & HostsEVO is more than a network - it’s a global startup ecosystem of entrepreneurs, investors, and experts. To expand its reach, EVO is inviting ecosystem leaders to join as EVO Hosts - representatives who organize startup events, connect local innovators to international networks, and act as catalysts for growth.Recent Investor EventsEVO has already demonstrated traction with exclusive Investor Luncheons in South Florida, connecting founders and investors around high-growth opportunities:CelWel™ (biotech wellness) - attracted 35+ investors with strong interest in a $500K convertible note.Lifepulse Corporation (health tech) - spotlighted wearable solutions for cardiovascular monitoring.ODIX Malware-Free Files (AI cybersecurity) - showcased during its $2M SAFE round, highlighting rising demand for enterprise security.These events show EVO’s mission in action: connecting investors with curated innovation across biotech, health tech, and AI-driven security.Quote from Founder & CEO, Gozel Akeyeva“EVO is the next step in the evolution of startup ecosystems. Communities have shown they can ignite innovation - now we are channeling that energy into a global movement where startups grow, investors thrive, and innovation scales worldwide.”About EVO VC & StartupsFounded in April 2025, EVO VC & Startups is a global community connecting startups, growing companies, and investors at various stages of growth. EVO’s mission is to accelerate innovation through collaboration, transformation, and meaningful impact - building bridges between local ecosystems and international opportunities.🌐 Learn more: www.evovcstartups.com

