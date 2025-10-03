Eysz, Inc. Awarded NIH SBIR Fast-Track Grant to expand into Remote Monitoring of Childhood Absence Epilepsy

Award provides $545,156 for Phase I, with up to $3.17 million available for Phase II contingent on successful completion of milestones

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eysz, Inc., a digital health company focused on improving the diagnosis and treatment of neurological and psychiatric conditions, today announced it has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Fast-Track grant from the National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The grant will fund the expansion of the Eysz HV Recorder—a smartphone application currently used to screen for childhood absence epilepsy (CAE) in clinics—into a validated tool for remote, at-home monitoring.CAE is the most common pediatric epilepsy syndrome, characterized by brief, frequent seizures that can impair learning and increase the risk of injury. A significant challenge in managing CAE is the difficulty in accurately tracking seizure frequency. Studies show that patients and caregivers report as few as 6% to 14% of all absence seizures, and the clinical gold-standard, video EEG (VEEG), is too expensive and inaccessible for routine treatment monitoring. This lack of reliable data can delay medication adjustments and prolong the time it takes for a child to become seizure-free.The Eysz HV Recorder, an FDA Class I Software as a Medical Device, guides a child through a standardized hyperventilation (HV) procedure - a safe and effective method to provoke absence seizures - while recording a video. The recording is later analyzed for absence seizures. This project will allow Eysz to develop and clinically validate new features for at-home use, with the goal of improving the quality of clinical decision-making."This NIH grant is a tremendous validation of our mission to bring clarity and precision to epilepsy care," said Rachel Kuperman, M.D., CEO and Founder of Eysz, Inc. "For too long, families and clinicians have had to navigate treatment with incomplete information. The Eysz HV Home Recorder is designed to empower parents and provide clinicians with the objective data they need to optimize therapy faster, ultimately improving outcomes and quality of life for children with absence epilepsy."The project will also include a multi-site clinical trial to validate the device’s safety and effectiveness in a real-world home environment. This pivotal study is planned to be conducted at several of the nation's leading epilepsy centers that are accredited Level 4 Epilepsy Centers by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers, including: University of Virginia, The Medical University of South Carolina, Rady Children's Hospital - University of California, San Diego, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and University of California, San Francisco, and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center."In clinical practice, we often rely on anecdotal reports to make critical treatment decisions. An objective, accessible, at-home tool like the Eysz HV Recorder would be a paradigm shift," said Howard Goodkin, M.D., Ph.D., pediatric epileptologist from Virginia, who will serve as a site Principal Investigator for the clinical trial. "This technology allows for more timely and precise medication adjustments, which is critical for helping our young patients achieve seizure freedom as quickly as possible."Patient advocacy groups have also highlighted the need for such innovation. "Families navigating childhood absence epilepsy face a hidden struggle, dealing with the uncertainty of seizure control and its impact on their child's development," said Liza Gundell, Chair of the Board of Directors of Epilepsy Alliance America. " A tool that allows caregivers to share objective video data from home, enabling a neurologist to remotely monitor seizure burden, is transformative. It offers the promise of not just better outcomes for the patient, but also peace of mind for caregivers. We are thrilled to collaborate with Eysz in this vital work."Disclaimer: Research reported in this press release is supported by the National Institute of Nursing Research of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44NR021881. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.________________________________________About EyszEysz is a digital health company focused on developing technology for the diagnosis and management of neurological and psychiatric conditions. The company’s initial product is the Eysz™ HV Recorder, a software as a medical device created to help administer hyperventilation to collect objective data for identifying absence seizures. This helps improve the diagnostic process for epilepsy and related conditions like ADHD. For more information, visit www.eyszlab.com About Epilepsy Alliance AmericaEpilepsy Alliance America is a nationwide network of community-based epilepsy organizations dedicated to addressing the challenges of seizures and promoting independence and quality of life for people with epilepsy and their families. Founded in 2018 by eight leading grassroots epilepsy organizations, the Alliance provides direct support services, information, education, advocacy, and public awareness efforts to approximately one million Americans living with epilepsy. To learn more, visit www.epilepsyallianceamerica.org

