Guyana Ministry of Natural Resources and Global Venture Consulting Launch National Airborne Geophysics Survey in Guyana

Project team at the National Airborne Geophysics Survey launch event in Guyana. The planned coverage blocks for 2025, with a priority placed on mapping the greenstone belt areas of Guyana at a 400-meter line spacing. The National Airborne Geophysics Survey launch event in Guyana. Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Natural Resources of Guyana, giving a speech at the launch event. Emily King, CEO of Global Venture Consulting, speaking at the launch event.

A multi-year project to develop a comprehensive Mineral Inventory, designed to advance sustainable growth in the mining sector.

This modern airborne geophysics survey will generate the high-quality data needed to make better decisions—faster and with less environmental impact.” — Emily King, CEO of Global Venture Consulting

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Government of Guyana has initiated a multi-year project to develop a comprehensive Mineral Inventory, designed to advance sustainable growth in the mining sector while meeting the commitments outlined in the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.This initiative is expected to significantly strengthen the country’s extractive industry by:• Improving Resource Planning: Providing accurate geological data to guide exploration and investment decisions.• Promoting Low-Impact Mining: Identifying mineral-rich zones suitable for environmentally responsible extraction.• Attracting Investment: Offering greater transparency and reducing risk for both local and international investors.• Enhancing Land-Use Planning: Supporting government and community efforts to balance mining with forestry, agriculture, and indigenous land rights.• Modernizing the Sector: Encouraging the use of advanced technologies, digital mapping, and data-driven decision-making.When completed, the Mineral Inventory will not only support low-impact mining practices but also create long-term economic opportunities by boosting efficiency, improving royalty collection, and strengthening Guyana’s global competitiveness in the extractive sector.This project ensures that mining contributes to national development while aligning with our climate commitments under the LCDS 2030.The Mineral Inventory is positioned to serve as a cornerstone for sustainable resource management, unlocking new opportunities for growth while preserving Guyana’s environment for future generations. Global Venture Consulting (“Global Venture”) who was contracted by the Ministry of Natural Resource has announced the launch of a national airborne geophysics survey in partnership with AGF and Xcalibur Smart Mapping , in support of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, marking a major step forward in modernizing Guyana’s national geoscience datasets and supporting responsible mineral development.The program will acquire high-resolution fixed-wing magnetic, radiometric, and gravity (iCORUS) data across priority blocks in Guyana, covering over 14,000 km² (>40,000 line kilometers). The survey will be staged from Eugene F. Correia International Airport (Ogle) in Georgetown.“Today’s launch marks a significant advancement in how Guyana understands and stewards its mineral endowment. These modern airborne geophysics survey will generate the high-quality data that the government, local communities, and investors need to make better decisions—faster and with less environmental impact. Global Venture is honored to partner with the Ministry of Natural Resources, GGMC, and our technical collaborators to deliver a mineral inventory that will serve Guyana for decades and unlock opportunity for the people of Guyana.” - Emily King, CEO of Global Venture ConsultingProgram Governance & SafetyThe program follows the best international practice for HSE, air operations, and data QA/QC, and will coordinate closely with Government stakeholders for airspace, permitting, community engagement, and data sharing.“We’re proud to support Guyana with a modern, multi-sensor survey that contributes to Guyana’s natural resource knowledge," said Jared Abraham, Principal Geologist and Geophysicist for AGF. “Combining magnetics, radiometrics, and gravity in a single platform provides a richer picture of the subsurface for exploration and national mapping.”“We are incredibly proud to be part of this collaborative effort in Guyana,” said Daniel McKinnon, Director of Business Development for Xcalibur Smart Mapping. “By working closely with Global Venture Consulting and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, we are providing the nation with foundational data that will serve as a building block for future development. This airborne survey fuses state-of-the-art technology with a spirit of partnership and a shared vision to responsibly unlock Guyana's natural potential for the benefit of its people and its economy."Media Day at Ogle AirportTo mark the launch, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, and Global Venture and partners hosted a Media Day on October 1, 2025 at the Roraima Operations Center at Ogle Airport featuring the survey aircraft and early data examples.About Global Venture ConsultingGlobal Venture Consulting is a Florida, USA based company that supports governments and industry with geoscience modernization, digital mapping, and mineral sector strategy with expertise in emerging and frontier markets.About AGFAGF is a Wyoming, USA based consulting company that provides the very best scientific exploration, evaluation, and reporting services on natural resources. One of our primary functions is to map the natural resources of an area using the proper application of the exploration techniques of geophysics, geology, and hydrogeology with an emphasis put on the use of airborne geophysical surveys.About Xcalibur Smart MappingXcalibur Smart Mapping (XSM) is a global leader in airborne geophysical surveying, providing the mineral, energy, and water resource industries with high-resolution data to unlock the planet's hidden potential. We specialize in transforming complex subsurface geology into clear, actionable intelligence, empowering our clients to de-risk exploration and make smarter, more sustainable decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.