Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 320,965 in the last 365 days.

Universal Manufacturing & Design, LLC Announces Trademark Registration of Lock N Mesh Guard

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office grants Registration No. 796981 for Lock N Mesh Guard

This recognition reflects our dedication to developing high-quality, trusted solutions for our customers, while also protecting the integrity of our brand as we continue to grow.”
— Jon C Sjostedt, CEO
PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Manufacturing & Design, LLC is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has officially granted trademark registration number 796981 for its Lock N Mesh Guard.

The Lock N Mesh Guard is a proprietary solution designed to deliver enhanced safety, durability, and efficiency across a range of industrial and commercial applications. The trademark registration reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation and provides important brand protection as Universal Manufacturing & Design expands its presence in the marketplace.

"Securing the trademark for the Lock N Mesh Guard marks an important step in strengthening our intellectual property portfolio," said Jon C. Sjostedt, CEO of Universal Manufacturing & Design, LLC. "This recognition reflects our dedication to developing high-quality, trusted solutions for our customers, while also protecting the integrity of our brand as we continue to grow."

The registration provides Universal Manufacturing & Design with exclusive rights to the Lock N Mesh Guard name, ensuring that the brand is safeguarded as demand for reliable, high-performance safety solutions continues to increase.

About Universal Manufacturing & Design, LLC

Universal Manufacturing & Design, LLC is a leader in providing innovative products that serve the industrial and commercial sectors. With a focus on quality, safety, and engineering excellence, the company develops solutions designed to improve efficiency and protect workers in demanding environments.

Claudia Sjostedt
Universal Manufacturing and Design, LLC
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Universal Manufacturing & Design, LLC Announces Trademark Registration of Lock N Mesh Guard

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more