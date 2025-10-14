Universal Manufacturing & Design, LLC Announces Trademark Registration of Lock N Mesh Guard
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office grants Registration No. 796981 for Lock N Mesh Guard
The Lock N Mesh Guard is a proprietary solution designed to deliver enhanced safety, durability, and efficiency across a range of industrial and commercial applications. The trademark registration reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation and provides important brand protection as Universal Manufacturing & Design expands its presence in the marketplace.
"Securing the trademark for the Lock N Mesh Guard marks an important step in strengthening our intellectual property portfolio," said Jon C. Sjostedt, CEO of Universal Manufacturing & Design, LLC. "This recognition reflects our dedication to developing high-quality, trusted solutions for our customers, while also protecting the integrity of our brand as we continue to grow."
The registration provides Universal Manufacturing & Design with exclusive rights to the Lock N Mesh Guard name, ensuring that the brand is safeguarded as demand for reliable, high-performance safety solutions continues to increase.
About Universal Manufacturing & Design, LLC
Universal Manufacturing & Design, LLC is a leader in providing innovative products that serve the industrial and commercial sectors. With a focus on quality, safety, and engineering excellence, the company develops solutions designed to improve efficiency and protect workers in demanding environments.
Claudia Sjostedt
Universal Manufacturing and Design, LLC
