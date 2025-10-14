Universal Manufacturing & Design, LLC Announces Trademark Registration of Lock N Mesh Guard

U.S. Patent and Trademark Office grants Registration No. 796981 for Lock N Mesh Guard

This recognition reflects our dedication to developing high-quality, trusted solutions for our customers, while also protecting the integrity of our brand as we continue to grow.” — Jon C Sjostedt, CEO

PALM HARBOR, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Manufacturing & Design , LLC is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has officially granted trademark registration number 796981 for its Lock N Mesh Guard The Lock N Mesh Guard is a proprietary solution designed to deliver enhanced safety, durability, and efficiency across a range of industrial and commercial applications. The trademark registration reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation and provides important brand protection as Universal Manufacturing & Design expands its presence in the marketplace."Securing the trademark for the Lock N Mesh Guard marks an important step in strengthening our intellectual property portfolio," said Jon C. Sjostedt, CEO of Universal Manufacturing & Design, LLC. "This recognition reflects our dedication to developing high-quality, trusted solutions for our customers, while also protecting the integrity of our brand as we continue to grow."The registration provides Universal Manufacturing & Design with exclusive rights to the Lock N Mesh Guard name, ensuring that the brand is safeguarded as demand for reliable, high-performance safety solutions continues to increase.About Universal Manufacturing & Design, LLCUniversal Manufacturing & Design, LLC is a leader in providing innovative products that serve the industrial and commercial sectors. With a focus on quality, safety, and engineering excellence, the company develops solutions designed to improve efficiency and protect workers in demanding environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.