Katalysys Launches New Training with UK Finance to Help Banks Prepare for Basel 3.1 Implementation

Empowering smarter decisions

Intensive programme equips banks with practical tools, expert insights and proportionate strategies to navigate Basel 3.1 implementation ahead of 2027

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted by UK Finance Katalysys , a specialist in risk-management and regulatory advisory, is pleased to announce a training programme, “The Basel Breakthrough: Future-Proofing Regulatory Reporting for 2027,” aimed at equipping banks and financial institutions with the knowledge, tools and strategies to navigate the forthcoming Basel 3.1 reforms.Addressing an urgent need:The Basel 3.1 reforms, to take effect in January 2027, represent a significant evolution in regulatory capital, risk-weighting, disclosure, and reporting requirements. Institutions must prepare now to adapt internal data models, reporting pipelines, governance frameworks, and control infrastructures. Yet the path to compliance and transformation is complex, given competing priorities, resource constraints, and operational interdependencies.To support the banking sector in this transitional period, Katalysys have designed a training that brings together regulatory and practical perspectives, tailored especially for small and medium-sized banks and subsidiaries navigating the shift. The programme draws on the deep regulatory expertise of Katalysys and industry sentiments from UK Finance’s network and domain knowledge of UK banking regulation.Training highlights:The online training takes place over two half-days (18 and 19 November 2025, 09:30-12:00) and covers:1. A comprehensive overview of Basel 3.1 — key changes, rationale, timeline, and supervisory expectations.2. Mapping regulatory requirements into internal reporting architectures, data models, and process flows.3. Best practices in data lineage, governance, ownership, and accountability across Finance, Risk, and IT.4. Automating validations, reconciliations, exception handling, and audit-readiness controls.5. Designing a Basel 3.1 transformation roadmap and CFO / Head of Regulatory Reporting playbook for 2027 readiness.Participants will also benefit from peer-exchange breakout sessions, pre-course pain-point diagnostics, a resource toolkit (including impact matrices and data lineage templates), and an optional post-course virtual strategy session.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.