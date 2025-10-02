Abilene Attorney Russell Lorfing Selected As A 2025 - 2026 Nominating Chair By Texas Bar Foundation

ABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Russell Lorfing with Keith & Lorfing, PLLC has been selected as one of 41 individuals to serve as a 2025-2026 Texas Bar Foundation Nominating Chair.Nominating Chairs for each of the 17 State Bar of Texas districts are selected for their outstanding professional achievements and their demonstrated commitment to the Texas Bar Foundation. Selection is a mark of distinction and recognition of Mr. Lorfing’s contributions to the legal profession.Russell Lorfing is a multi-award-winning trial lawyer, former federal prosecutor, and managing partner at the Keith & Lorfing law firm. He practices personal injury and criminal defense exclusively in West Texas.He and his team of award-winning trial lawyers have handled thousands of cases and hundreds of jury trials. Before entering private practice, Mr. Lorfing served as an Assistant United States Attorney in Lubbock, Texas, and ran a human trafficking task force on Saipan, a small U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean.Prior to serving as an AUSA, he was a law clerk to the Honorable Barbara Harvey on the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. Mr. Lorfing is the founder and creator of Freedom Fighters, an online leadership course that teaches working-class men how to be better husbands and fathers. He is also the author of This Too Shall Pass, a daily devotional for incarcerated men.As a former state and federal prosecutor, Russell has served as lead counsel in dozens of complex jury trials. He has extensive knowledge of electronic evidence and the Electronic Communications Privacy Act. In 2017, he was designated as a Cyber Hacking Intellectual Property Prosecutor by the United States Attorney’s Office and oversaw cyber investigations throughout West Texas.He has been recognized nationally for his work on white collar investigations by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Homeland Security, and by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for his prosecutorial accomplishments and years of service to the American people.Due to his extensive experience, Russell was frequently asked to give lectures for various law enforcement agencies and organizations, including the FBI, IRS, DEA, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).The Department of Justice also considers Russell to be an expert on the admissibility of electronic evidence and was asked by the United States Attorney in the Northern District of Texas to provide training on this issue to federal prosecutors in Dallas, Fort Worth, Lubbock, Abilene, and Amarillo.Selection as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation is restricted to members of the State Bar of Texas. Once nominees are selected, they must be elected by the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Trustees.Membership has grown from an initial 255 Charter Members in 1965 to more than 11,000 Fellows throughout Texas today. If you are a Fellow and have a recommendation for a new member, please contact your District Nominating Chair.Founded in 1965 by attorneys determined to assist the public and improve the profession of law, the Texas Bar Foundation has maintained its mission of using the financial contributions of its membership to build a strong justice system for all Texans. To date, the Texas Bar Foundation has distributed more than $29 million throughout Texas to assist nonprofit organizations with a wide range of justice-related programs and services. More than $1.8 million will be distributed for grants this fiscal year. For more information, please visit www.txbf.org

