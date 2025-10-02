Station Design Conference Moves to Reno for 2026, Sets May 19–21 Dates

Station Design Conference 2026

Station Design Conference 2026 heads to Reno May 19–21, uniting fire, police & public safety leaders for facility planning, design & networking.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Station Design Conference, focused on fire, police, and public safety facility planning and design, will take place May 19–21, 2026, at the Grand Sierra Resort & Casino (GSRC) in Reno, NV. Presented by Firehouse and Officer brands and produced by EndeavorB2B, the event will feature pre-conference workshops and one-on-one sessions on May 18.As the conference continues to expand, Marcela Cretaro has joined the event team, with responsibilities in sales development and customer service.Conference Director Janet Wilmoth said, “I am thrilled with the overwhelming success of last year’s event and am looking forward to building a program packed with exceptional content for the fire and law enforcement sectors in 2026. Due to the event’s substantial growth, I am also pleased to announce the addition of Marcela Cretaro to the team to manage the exhibit and sponsorship sales. Her deep knowledge of the market will make her an excellent counterpart as we continue to grow the event in 2026. We are excited to announce our move to Reno, NV, in 2026 and look forward to continuing to provide a vital learning and networking platform to help our attendees design the best fire, law enforcement, or public safety facility for their departments and communities.”The Station Design Conference provides a learning and networking forum for professionals engaged in public safety facility planning and construction.Attendees include:• Public safety officials• Fire chiefs and police chiefs• Project managers• Municipal managers• Architects and plannersSessions highlight trends in station design and construction, with an emphasis on building safe, functional, and long-lasting facilities for fire and law enforcement departments.Bill MacRae, Vice President of EndeavorB2B’s Public Safety Group, added: “I am grateful for the expertise of Janet Wilmoth and her continued role in building a premier event for fire and law enforcement professionals. The information shared is pivotal in designing stations that are safe, highly functional, and effective for our fire and law enforcement personnel. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Reno for another exciting and impactful event next year.”Registration Now OpenRegistration for the 2026 Station Design Conference is now open. Visit the Station Design Conference website for program details, speaker updates, and registration information.About EndeavorB2BEndeavorB2B, headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, empowers B2B professionals with the knowledge, connections, and tools they need to succeed. With a portfolio of over 90 trusted media brands and more than 45 in-person events, we reach millions of decision-makers, delivering actionable business intelligence, innovative marketing solutions, and meaningful connections that drive growth.Founded in 2017, EndeavorB2B partners with more than 7,500 clients across key industries to deliver impactful results through timely research, multi-channel content, and strategic marketing services. By fostering connections that spark innovation and accelerate growth, EndeavorB2B equips organizations with the tools they need to thrive in today’s competitive markets.For more information about EndeavorB2B, visit www.endeavorb2b.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.