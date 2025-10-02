IMPORTANT NOTICE TO AUSTIN DUTTON CUSTOMERS WHO SUFFERED UNITED DEVELOPMENT FUNDING LOSSES

If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor Austin Dutton Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of financial advisors Austin Dutton who suffered investment losses. The firm has filed FINRA arbitration case 25-01846 seeking over $50,000 in damages after Dutton recommended United Development Fund III to an elderly investor. KlaymanToskes urges all customers of Austin Dutton who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes is currently representing many customers of barred financial advisor Austin Dutton who suffered losses at Newbridge Securities Corporation and other firms. The most recent FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25-01846) was filed against Newbridge Securities on behalf of an investor seeking to recover over $50,000 in damages after being unsuitably recommended United Development Fund III by financial advisor, Austin Dutton.According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, in October of 2021, federal prosecutors charged four executives of United Development Funding (UDF), a real estate investment trust based in Grapevine, Texas with fraud.Financial advisor Austin Dutton, through Newbridge Securities Corp., allegedly misrepresented the alternative investment as safe and low-risk investments. In reality, the United Development Fund was illiquid and incorporated significant risk.Austin Dutton Jr. was permanently barred by FINRA on June 24, 2024, after multiple customer complaints related to the sale of unsuitable alternative investments. Dutton has 35 customer complaints and 4 regulatory events disclosed on his BrokerCheck report.Customers of Austin Dutton who suffered investment losses at Newbridge Securities or any other brokerage firm are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.Disclaimer:Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

