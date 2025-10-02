High Tide Aviation Earns FAA Part 141 Certification, Expanding Flight Training Opportunities

Sunrise over High Tide Aviation's Southport location in North Carolina High Tide Aviation Plane Flying 2 High Tide Aviation Plane Flying High Tide Aviation Team Member High Tide Aviation Logo

High Tide Aviation Flight Training School received FAA Part 141 certification, expanding its ability to provide structured flight training.

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Tide Aviation Flight Training School is proud to announce that it has officially received its Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 141 certification — a prestigious milestone that marks a significant expansion in the school’s ability to providestructured, high-quality flight training.High Tide Aviation operates premier flight training and scenic tours out of Southport, NC; Wilmington, NC; and St. Simons Island, GA. With a team of experienced instructors and a diverse fleet of aircraft, High Tide Aviation is dedicated to training the next generation of pilots while showcasing the beauty of coastal North Carolina and Georgia from the sky.This certification allows High Tide Aviation to offer FAA-approved Part 141 training programs, which are recognized for their rigorous oversight, standardized curriculum, and efficiency in training pilots. Part 141 programs are especially appealing to students who are pursuing a professional career in aviation, as they are designed to meet strict FAA requirements and provide a direct, structured path toward advanced pilot ratings.Under Part 61, the traditional training path, private pilots are required to log a minimum of 40 flight hours. However, under Part 141’s structured training environment, that minimum is reduced to 35 hours, thanks to the program’s efficiency and FAA-approved syllabus. Foradvanced certificates and ratings, such as the commercial pilot license, the hour requirement is reduced even further — from 250 to 190 hours — representing significant savings in both time and cost for dedicated students.For international students, Part 141 certification is also a critical step, as it allows High Tide Aviation to accept enrollment of non-U.S. citizens under M-1 visa approval, opening the door for students from around the globe to come to Southport and train with experienced instructors in a scenic and dynamic coastal environment.This milestone not only validates the professionalism of High Tide Aviation staff and the strength of the training program, but also expands opportunities for students who want to pursue aviation as a career — whether locally, nationally, or internationally.High Tide Aviation is now accepting enrollments under its approved Part 141 syllabus and encourages prospective students to visit the school, meet the instructors, and explore the enhanced training options now available.To learn more about High Tide Aviation visit HighTideAviation.com or FlyHighTide.com

