Right Rudder Marketing Partners with Solid Ground Aviation to Advance Modern Flight Training Marketing

RRM + SolidGround Right Rudder Marketing Logo SolidGround Logo SolidGround Student in Simulator

Leading Aviation Marketing Agency Teams with Maryland's Premier FAA-Compliant Simulator Training Center

Students today research extensively, compare options carefully, and prioritize value without sacrificing quality. They want concrete answers about costs, timelines, and outcomes.” — Todd O'Brien

FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Rudder Marketing (RRM) , the aviation industry's leading specialized marketing agency for flight schools, today announced a strategic partnership with Solid Ground Aviation , an innovative FAA-compliant simulator training facility based at Tipton Airport in Fort Meade, Maryland.The partnership brings together RRM's expertise in aviation marketing and student recruitment with Solid Ground Aviation's cutting-edge approach to accessible, technology-driven flight training. Together, the organizations will demonstrate how modern flight training facilities can effectively reach and serve today's efficiency-minded pilot candidates."Solid Ground Aviation represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking operation we're passionate about supporting," said Tim Jedrek, Founder & CEO at Right Rudder Marketing. "Todd O'Brien and his team have created something special—FAA-approved simulator training that's accessible to general aviation pilots at every stage of their journey. They're solving real problems: cost barriers, scheduling constraints, and training efficiency. Our job is to make sure the pilots who need these solutions can find them."Founded by professional airline pilot Todd O'Brien, who brings military aviation experience and nearly 5,000 hours of flight time, Solid Ground Aviation operates FAA-certified Basic Aviation Training Devices (BATD) with Advanced Aviation Training Device (AATD) approval pending. The facility's fully customizable simulators can replicate specific aircraft configurations, allowing students to train in virtual environments that match the exact avionics they'll fly.With simulator rates starting at $55/hour compared to typical aircraft rental costs of $160-$180/hour, Solid Ground Aviation delivers significant cost savings while maintaining FAA-approved training quality. The facility operates seven days a week from 7 AM to 10 PM, providing weather-proof training flexibility that traditional aircraft-dependent instruction cannot match."Right Rudder Marketing understands both the aviation training landscape and what it takes to reach today's students," said Todd O'Brien, Founder of Solid Ground Aviation. "This partnership allows us to share our story more effectively and connect with pilots who are looking for smarter, more efficient paths to certification and proficiency."The collaboration focuses on developing targeted marketing strategies that communicate the measurable benefits of simulator-enhanced training, including:Reduced training costs through efficient use of simulator hoursAccelerated progress toward FAA certification requirementsWeather-independent scheduling that keeps training on trackRisk-free practice environments for emergency procedures and advanced maneuversCustomizable avionics configurations that match students' actual aircraft"The flight training market is evolving rapidly," added Todd O'Brien. "Students today research extensively, compare options carefully, and prioritize value without sacrificing quality. They want concrete answers about costs, timelines, and outcomes. Solid Ground Aviation delivers on all those fronts, and we're excited to help them tell that story."Right Rudder Marketing serves flight schools across North America with comprehensive marketing services including website development, search engine optimization, content marketing, social media management, and student recruitment strategies. As a pilot-owned agency, RRM brings insider understanding of aviation training operations combined with proven digital marketing expertise.The partnership comes as the civil aviation flight training market experiences significant growth, with industry projections showing 12-15% annual expansion through 2034. Within this growth, simulator-based training is seeing particular demand as technology advances and operators discover cost-effective entry points.Both organizations encourage flight school owners to explore how strategic marketing and modern training technology can work together to improve student outcomes and business results.About Right Rudder MarketingRight Rudder Marketing is the leading specialized, pilot-owned marketing agency dedicated exclusively to flight schools and aviation training organizations. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, RRM combines insider aviation knowledge with cutting-edge digital marketing strategies to help flight schools attract students, fill their schedule, and grow their businesses. For more information, visit rightruddermarketing.comAbout Solid Ground AviationSolid Ground Aviation provides FAA-compliant simulator training for pilots at every stage of their aviation journey. Located at Tipton Airport in Fort Meade, Maryland, the facility offers BATD-certified training with AATD approval pending, featuring fully customizable simulators that replicate specific aircraft configurations. Founded by airline pilot Todd O'Brien, Solid Ground Aviation makes high-quality simulator training accessible to general aviation pilots through affordable pricing, extended hours, and personalized instruction. For more information, visit flysolidground.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.