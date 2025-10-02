Monthly Decision Maker Panel data - September 2025

The September DMP survey was conducted between 5 and 19 September and received 2,090 responses.

Firms reported that their realised annual own-price growth rose slightly, by 0.1 percentage points to 3.8% in the three months to September. Note that the DMP covers own prices from firms across the whole economy, not just consumer-facing firms.

In the three months to September, firms reported that their year-ahead own-price inflation was expected to be 3.7%, unchanged from the three months to July. This implies that firms expect a fall in own-price inflation by 0.1 percentage points over the next year.

Expectations for year-ahead CPI inflation rose by 0.1 percentage points to 3.4% in the three months to September. The corresponding measure for three-year ahead CPI inflation expectations also remained unchanged at 2.9% in the three months to September.

Firms reported that annual wage growth was 4.6% in the three months to September, unchanged from in the three months to August. Expected year-ahead wage growth remained unchanged in September at 3.6% on a three-month moving-average basis. The single month figure rose by 0.3 percentage points to 3.8%. This implies that firms expected their wage growth to decline by 1 percentage point over the next 12 months, based on these three-month averages.

Realised annual employment growth remained unchanged at -0.5% in the three months to September. Expectations for employment growth over the next year have weakened, falling by 0.2 percentage points to 0.0% in the three months to September. Firms also reported on their recruitment difficulties. The average percentage of firms reporting that recruitment was much harder was 9% between August and September, unchanged from the average between February and April 2025. The average proportion of firms reporting that it was easier than normal to recruit staff was 19% between August and September, 1 percentage point below the average of 20% between February and April 2025.

In the three months to September, 58% of firms reported that the overall level of uncertainty facing their business was high or very high, representing a 1 percentage point increase from the 57% reported in August. Uncertainty around year-ahead sales fell by 0.1 percentage points to 4.3%, and price uncertainty remained unchanged at 1.7% in the three months to September. Both sales and price uncertainty remain well below their peaks of recent years.