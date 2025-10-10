Tomb Slayer Releases Original Holiday Single: 'The Christmas Lamb'

The rich and cinematic holiday experience releases everywhere Oct. 24, 2025

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomb Slayer , an interfaith Christian media company, announced its upcoming holiday single “The Christmas Lamb,” releasing Oct. 24, 2025. The song, a rich and cinematic experience, came to emerging songwriter Coptic Storms in a dream while reflecting on the shepherds’ role in the nativity story.“Why did angels appear to shepherds?” Storms asked. “Why didn’t angels appear to everyone or in the temple? Questions like these filled my mind, and I felt inspired to understand how the shepherds fulfilled their priesthood duties by identifying the lambs that would be sacrificed, including the Lamb of God.”Produced by Khristian Dentley, who also shares lead vocals with Sarah Whittemore, “The Christmas Lamb” highlights the shepherds’ pivotal role through stirring lyrics and expert production.“‘The Christmas Lamb’ was the song that started it all, the very first collaboration between Coptic Storms, myself and what would soon become Tomb Slayer,” Dentley said. “What spoke to me most in my initial meeting with Coptic is that he received this song directly from God in a dream.”Dentley and Whittemore’s performances elevate the song’s message of faith and wonder, making it a standout addition to holiday playlists and a meaningful celebration of Christmas for listeners worldwide.“I am thrilled to collaborate on this beautiful song with Tomb Slayer and Khristian,” Whittemore said. “I especially love the production and how the lyrics and arrangement highlight the true meaning of Christmas. I hope it touches many hearts along the way.”About Khristian DentleySouth Carolina native Khristian Dentley is a singer, producer and CEO of Dentleyboy Production House. He is the baritone for Grammy-winning, Gospel Music Hall of Fame-inducted Take 6 and has worked with Fred Hammond, India.Arie, Marvin Winans and more as a solo artist and producer. At Tomb Slayer, he produces releases and hosts “The Good Stuff” podcast.About Sarah WhittemoreNorth Carolina native Sarah Whittemore has extensive performance and studio experience. Featured in Voctave and Disney’s Voices of Liberty, she has also performed with the Orlando Philharmonic, at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, recorded worldwide, released her solo EP Love Song and is a songwriter with Excelsia Publishing.About Tomb SlayerTomb Slayer is a movement blending faith, creativity and purpose. It offers commercial-free online Christian radio, “The Good Stuff” podcasts, new music and faith-based content 24/7 at TombSlayer.com and on the App Store and Google Play

