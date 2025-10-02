New York Mavericks Extend Exclusive Invitation to 2025 INFR Bull Riding Champion for its 2026 Training Camp

Indian National Finals Rodeo Bull Riding Champion invited to train with New York Mavericks in 2026 bridging the gap between two iconic Western sports leagues

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Mavericks , one of the one of the newest expansion teams in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Camping World Teams Series, are proud to once again extend a unique opportunity for the 2025 Indian National Finals Rodeo (INFR) Bull Riding Champion to join its 2026 Training Camp, marking the second year of the Mavericks special partnership with the INFR.The INFR is one of the most prestigious events in Native American rodeo, highlighting the skills and talents of Indigenous athletes across North America. With a mission to promote, preserve, and advance professional Indian rodeo while also empowering families, youth, and communities, the INFR represents more than 1,300 members across North America.The 2025 INFR will take place October 14-18 at the South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where top competitors will battle for national titles in various rodeo events, including bull riding. Fans at home can enjoy the event live of RidePass, with action beginning at 12:30pm and 6:30pm each day.“The Concrete Cowboys are deeply honored to once again partner with the INFR and welcome its 2025 Bull Riding Champion into our camp,” said Chris Pantani, General Manager of the New York Mavericks. “The INFR represents the heart of Native American rodeo, carrying forward generations of tradition, resilience, and excellence. By bringing this champion into the PBR framework, we’re not only supporting elite athletic talent — we’re also honoring a vibrant cultural legacy that continues to shape the spirit of the sport. Together, we’re building more than just a competitive pathway; we’re celebrating the enduring contributions of Native communities to the world of rodeo.”This year's competition is set to feature some of the biggest names in Native American rodeo, including past champions and rising stars alike. Preston Louis, 2025 INFR bull riding tour champion, Jacauy Hale, 2024 INFR world champion and current PBR Teams member and Bo Tyler Vocu, a PRCA standout, who are all vying for the coveted INFR world championship title.“The Indian National Finals Rodeo has a long working history with the PBR. Not only is our event broadcast live on the PBR Ride Pass channel but our champions have also been featured at large PBR Events throughout the country,” said Bo Vocu, President of the INFR. “The New York Mavericks invitation of our world champion bull rider only creates another opportunity for our top riders and reinforces our partnership with the PBR. We appreciate GM Chris Pantani and all he continues to do for the INFR.”The INFR champion will have the opportunity to train alongside the New York Mavericks’ young gun standouts like Marco Rizzo, Hudson Bolton, Bob Mitchell and Mauricio Moreira – honing their skills under the guidance of head coach and former 2009 PBR World Champion, Kody Lostroh. Last year’s winner was Teigan Gray and the New York Mavericks are eager to see who is in store for 2026.The extended invitation to the INFR’s bull riding champion reflects the NY Mavericks' commitment to fostering talent from diverse rodeo backgrounds and celebrating the heritage and skills the INFR brings to the sport.Tickets are still available and can be purchased at Ticketmaster or through the South Point Arena website at https://southpointarena.com/events/ About the New York MavericksThe New York Mavericks team is owned by Avenue Sports Fund, which acquired the sanctioning rights from PBR (Professional Bull Riders) in February 2024. The Avenue Sports Fund, led by Marc Lasry, provides capital solutions to a wide variety of established teams and leagues across the globe, as well as investments in emerging sport properties to capitalize on areas of exponential growth. The New York Mavericks joined PBR Teams as the league expanded from eight to 10 teams competing in five-on-five bull riding games in the 12-event PBR Camping World Team Series regular season, which kicked off for 2025 this July. Maverick Days, the New York Mavericks annual homestand, just took place from September 18-20 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, where the Mavericks achieved the biggest regular-season upset in PBR Teams history, beating out top-ranked Florida Freedom to close out the event. For more information about the New York Mavericks, visit https://pbr.com/teams/new-york-mavericks , New York Mavericks Facebook, @NY_Mavericks Instagram, or @NY_Mavericks X.About the INFRThe Indian National Finals Rodeo, Inc. (INFR) is a nonprofit 501 c (3) organization that has been an important part of Indian Rodeo tradition and culture for nearly 50 years. The INFR has over 3,000 members representing Native Nations from the United States and Canada. It sanctions over 25 large Tour Rodeos annually. For more information www.infr.org About the PBR Camping World Team Series:The PBR Camping World Team Series is an elite league featuring the world's top bull riders competing on teams in five-on-five games leading to a Team Championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. During the 2025 season, the league's fourth, each of the 10 teams – Austin Gamblers of Austin, TX; Arizona Ridge Riders of Glendale, AZ; Carolina Cowboys of Greensboro, NC; Florida Freedom of Sunrise, FL; Kansas City Outlaws of Kansas City, MO; Nashville Stampede of Nashville, TN; New York Mavericks of New York, NY; Oklahoma Wildcatters of Oklahoma City, OK; Missouri Thunder of Ridgedale, MO; and Texas Rattlers of Fort Worth, TX – will host a homestand. Neutral-site games to be announced are planned as well.PBR Teams, launched in July 2022, builds on the existing structure of professional bull riding with the same basic rules for judging and scoring qualified 8-second bull rides. In events staged in a tournament-style format, all teams compete in head-to-head matchups against a different opponent each day. Each game features five riders per team squaring off against another team. Full team rosters are comprised of seven riders on the Protected Roster and five Reserve riders. The team with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides among its riders is declared the winner of each game. PBR is part of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.