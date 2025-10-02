Huron Technologies Announces Strategic Collaboration with University Health Network

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Division of Huron Technologies International Inc. 1620 King Street North, PO Box 504St. Jacobs, ON, Canada, N0B 2N0TEL: (519) 886-9013FAX: (519) 886-5300Huron Technologies Announces Strategic Collaboration with University Health Network to Advance AI-Powered Cancer DiagnosticsHuron Technologies International Inc., an Ontario leader in digital health and AI technologies, is proud to announce a collaboration with University Health Network (UHN) where UHN will be developing an AI-assisted prostate cancer diagnostic tool using equipment from Huron.Huron’s TissueScope™ LE120 slide scanner, and SlideVault™ image management system will be used by UHN to digitize, organize, annotate, and analyze thousands of prostate cancer cases from UHN’s pathology database, forming the foundation for training and validation of the AI tool.“This collaboration is about using AI innovation to change how cancer is diagnosed and assessed,” said Dr. George Yousef, Clinician Scientist at UHN’s Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and Medical Director of the Laboratory Medicine Program, and the project lead at UHN. “With this project, we’re aiming to make prostate cancer testing more consistent and efficient by creating an automated, efficient AI tool that improves diagnosis accuracy by grading samples more consistently. The goal is to help clinicians make more personalized treatment decisions and ultimately lead to better outcomes for cancer patients.”Audil Virk, President of Huron Technologies, said, “We are excited to collaborate with UHN to bring practical, AI-driven solutions to the forefront of clinical pathology. This partnership reflects Huron’s commitment to innovation and patient-centered care.”BackgroundThe main challenge in cancer assessment is that manual interpretation can vary among pathologists. An AI-based prostate cancer grading model – a form of tumour classification system “grading” how aggressive a tumour is – could deliver consistent and reliable results, improve efficiency and accuracy, and help tailor treatment plans, while freeing pathologists to focus on complex cases that need human expertise.Key Objectives· Develop and validate a deep learning model to accurately grade prostate cancer using Gleason patterns and Grade Groups.· Increase grading consistency, minimize differences between pathologists, and improve prognostic accuracy· Enable clinical adoption of the AI tool to support real-world decision-making.The collaboration will be presented at the DPA Pathology Visions Conference to be held at San Diego CA on October 6, 2025, with a view into some preliminary data.About Huron TechnologiesHuron Technologies is on a mission to transform glass slides into shareable knowledge. Its Scan, Organize, and Analyze solution for pathology combines award-winning whole slide imaging hardware with powerful image search technology to connect pathologists, researchers and educators with the expertise of their colleagues to help speed up diagnosis and accelerate disease research.About UHNUHN is Canada's No. 1 hospital and the world's No. 1 publicly funded hospital. With 10 sites and more than 20,000 members of TeamUHN, UHN consists of Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute, The Michener Institute of Education at UHN and West Park Healthcare Centre. As Canada's top research hospital, the scope of research and complexity of cases at UHN have made it a national and international source for discovery, education and patient care.Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, the largest integrated cancer research, teaching and treatment center in Canada, recently ranked as the #1 specialized hospital in Canada and #10 in the world for oncology by Newsweek's World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2025.________________________________________Media Contacts :Ania JonesSr. Manager, Communications and Partnership EngagementUHN CommercializationAnia.jones@uhn.ca

