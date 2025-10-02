The Weeks Group: Online Auction Series Announced for 2,833± Acres of Premium Georgia Pecan Orchards

O'Brien Orchard & Cleaning Plant Premium Pecan Orchards Patten Orchard and Improvements

Largest Pecan Orchard Auction in Georgia - Five-Week (Multi-Date) Online Real Estate Auction Series • 51 Tract Offerings Across Three GA Counties

With scale, water, and infrastructure in place, this portfolio stands as a turnkey land investment opportunity in Georgia agriculture.” — Cameron Morris

LAKELAND, GA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Weeks Group announced an online real estate auction series for National Pecan Company’s Lakeland Operation, a rare 2,833± total-acre offering spanning Lanier, Lowndes, and Ware Counties in South Georgia. Presented as nine online-only auctions totaling 51 individual tract offerings, the series represents the largest pecan orchard auction ever conducted in Georgia. Bidding will close live online on scheduled Tuesday's and Thursday's between October 28th and December 2nd.This irrigated portfolio comprises more than 1,877± acres of planted pecan varieties supported by 18 EPD-permitted wells, delivering ample water supply. Multiple irrigation zones and types, micro-jet, drip, and emitter systems, enable precision water management. A unique 6” drain tile system on the O’Brien Orchard enhances soil performance, while excellent drainage infrastructure and neutral-pH, low-sodium irrigation water support long-term productivity. Select acreage carries insurance guarantees.Beyond agricultural strength, the offering features multiple fishing ponds, miles of Big Creek frontage, timber and habitat, mini-farm appeal with ample frontage, homesite potential, and meaningful future growth and development opportunities.“Georgia pecans play a major role in U.S. specialty crops, and it’s rare to see this kind of scale offered all at once. With water, power, equipment barns, and cleaning facility in place, buyers can choose the tracts that suit their operation or investment strategy." said MorrisImprovements include a state-of-the-art 13,600± SF cleaning plant with approximately 120,000-lb drying bin capacity and ~40,000-lb/day throughput, enclosed office and dock areas, maintenance shops, equipment sheds, enclosed barns, open equipment storage barns, and multiple residential homes. The orchards also benefit from an established customer relationship with Diamond Nuts.

