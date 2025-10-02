Aqua Coat Launches Water-Based Instrument Lacquer for Enhanced Protection and Sound Quality

Designed especially for wooden instruments, this lacquer helps musicians protect their instruments while letting the music shine.

A premium water-based finish designed for musicians, luthiers, and woodworkers who demand durability and eco-conscious performance.

ELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aqua Coat , known for its environmentally conscious wood finishes, is introducing its latest product: the Aqua Coat Water-Based Instrument Lacquer . Developed specifically for wooden instruments, this acrylic/urethane finish offers a balance of protection and acoustic integrity.Unlike conventional lacquers, this water-based formula is designed to preserve the natural resonance of wood, helping musicians maintain the clarity and richness of their instrument’s sound. It also provides a layer of defense against common wear factors such as moisture, heat, and skin contact.Available in both High Gloss and Satin finishes, the Instrument Lacquer offers flexibility for instrument makers and players to choose the perfect look without sacrificing performance.Key Features:• Better Sound: Protects instruments without dulling their natural tone.• Built to Last: Shields against sweat, oils, and daily wear.• Performance-Ready: Withstands heat and humidity.• Personal Style: Choose from a High Gloss or Satin finish.At Aqua Coat, we understand the importance of preserving both the look and sound of an instrument. This lacquer is designed to support musicians in maintaining their instruments over time.The Aqua Coat Water-Based Instrument Lacquer is now available at www.aquacoat.com

Brian Barry talking about the Launch of Aqua Coat's Water-Based Instrument Lacquer

