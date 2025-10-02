Align Recovery Centers Expands Access to Quality Addiction Treatment in Sonoma County

Treatment center accepts leading insurance providers to make evidence-based care more accessible to Californians

SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Align Recovery Centers, a behavioral health provider dedicated to holistic, evidence-based treatment, today announced expanded insurance coverage to ensure greater access to care for individuals and families impacted by substance use disorders.

With this expansion, Align Recovery Centers now accepts Blue California, Health Net, United Healthcare, Kaiser, Aetna, Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), and Veterans insurance. By working with a wide range of providers, the center aims to reduce financial barriers and extend treatment opportunities to more people seeking recovery support in Sonoma County and beyond.

“Our goal is to provide compassionate, evidence-based care that is accessible to as many individuals as possible,” said Michael Ohayon, Operations Director of Align Recovery Centers. “By partnering with leading insurance providers, we are breaking down barriers to treatment and empowering clients to begin their recovery journey with confidence.”

Mission, Philosophy, and Values

Founded on the belief that recovery requires more than addressing symptoms, Align Recovery Centers emphasizes a whole-person approach. The center’s mission is to enable each person with substance use disorders to address their unique root causes and forge a productive life by aligning mind, body, and soul.

At Align, clients receive expert guidance and empathetic support to build a balanced regimen of self-care, lifestyle structure, meaningful relationships, and tools for coping with life’s complexities. The organization’s core values — quality care, empathy, and community — guide every aspect of treatment delivery.

Community Impact

By integrating expanded addiction treatment insurance coverage with a philosophy of personalized, holistic care, Align Recovery Centers is strengthening its commitment to the Sonoma community. This initiative ensures that more individuals can access high-quality addiction treatment programs designed to address both the immediate challenges of substance use and the deeper causes underlying them.

About Align Recovery Centers

Align Recovery Centers is a California residential treatment center based in Sonoma County. Dedicated to evidence-based and holistic care, Align offers comprehensive inpatient treatment for individuals struggling with substance abuse and/or alcohol addiction. With a mission to align the mind, body, and soul, the center provides clients with the structure, support, and tools necessary to navigate recovery and build meaningful, productive lives.

Tour Align Recovery Centers in Sonoma County

