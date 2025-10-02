Injured Hiker Carried off Welch-Dickey Trail in Thornton

CONTACT:

CO II Christopher McKee

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

October 2, 2025

Thornton, NH – At approximately 5:02 p.m. on Wednesday October 1, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department received a 911 call from a hiker who had fallen while hiking the Welch-Dickey Loop Trail in Thornton. The hiker had a leg injury and was unable to hike down the trail. Conservation Officers, volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team, and members of the Campton-Thornton and Waterville Valley Fire Departments responded to the trailhead.

Rescuers hiked up and located Sharon Christianson, 61, of Texas about 2.2 miles from the trailhead. Rescuers placed Christianson in a litter and then carried her the 2.2 miles back down the trail to the trailhead arriving at 8:05 p.m. Christianson was then transported to Littleton Regional Hospital for further medical treatment. Christianson and her husband had been hiking the Welch-Dickey Loop when the injury occurred. They were well prepared for a day hike with extra food, water, and clothing. They also had headlights in case they were out after dark.

Fish and Game would like to remind hikers to bring the proper equipment to keep yourself dry and warm by packing the ten essential items: warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, knife, map and compass. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.