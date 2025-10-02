Curtis Maynard Releases Fourth and Forever: A Heartfelt Sports Drama of Love, Loss, & Legacy

Fourth and Forever by Curtis Maynard

A moving novel about one young athlete’s fight against cancer, the bonds of brotherhood, and the true meaning of victory.

Author Curtis Maynard delivers an emotional, inspiring story in his new novel, Fourth and Forever (Kindle Edition, available now on Amazon). Set against the backdrop of Friday night lights and small-town dreams, this poignant tale explores faith, family, and the power of football to unite a community in the face of devastating loss.

The story follows Aidan McAllister, a high school senior whose championship season ends before it begins. Early in the season, a routine injury leads doctors to uncover a far more serious diagnosis: a rare form of cancer. Refusing to let his illness define him, Aidan convinces his parents and coach to let him finish the season with his team. What unfolds is more than a fight to play football—it is a testament to courage, resilience, and the legacy of one unforgettable season.

Through Aidan’s journey, Maynard captures both the roar of the crowd and the silence of hospital rooms, blending the grit of high school football with the universal struggles of love, loss, and perseverance. As Aidan fights for every down, his teammates, coaches, and community begin to realize that football is more than a game—it is a language of sacrifice, brotherhood, and truth.

“Fourth and Forever is about more than sports,” says Maynard. “It’s about how one young man’s courage changes everyone around him, reminding us that the greatest victories aren’t measured on a scoreboard but in the lives we touch.”

With echoes of Friday Night Lights and the heartfelt storytelling of Mitch Albom, Fourth and Forever resonates with fans of coming-of-age dramas, sports fiction, and inspirational novels. Readers will find themselves cheering, crying, and reflecting on the extraordinary power of ordinary moments.

Curtis Maynard, author and creative producer, brings both passion and authenticity to his writing. His work blends heartfelt storytelling with themes of resilience, faith, and human connection, making Fourth and Forever both a deeply personal and universally relatable novel.

Fourth and Forever is available now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Fourth-Forever-Curtis-Maynard-ebook/dp/B0FQJPS2HK

