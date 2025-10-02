Mountain Biker Injured in Crash

CONTACT:

Lt. William Boudreau

C.O. Travis Johnson

October 2, 2025

Sharon, NH – On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 2:30 p.m., Peterborough Fire-Rescue, New Ipswich Fire-Rescue, Jaffrey Fire-Rescue, and New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a trail near Casalis State Forest in Sharon for a reported injured mountain biker.

First responders located Rodney Nichols, 65yrs, of New Ipswich approximately 9/10 of a mile from the trailhead with a serious leg injury that prevented him from being able to walk or ride his mountain bike. Nichols was treated and carried back, in a litter, to a location on Rte. 123. He was then taken by ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester and then transferred to Boston Medical Center. It was determined that Nichols lost control of his mountain bike on a narrow bridge and landed in the brook below. Nichols was wearing a helmet and appeared to be prepared for a day of mountain biking.

New Hampshire Fish & Game is a self-funded agency which relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items; map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets & pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit http://www.hikeSafe.com.

No further information available at this time.