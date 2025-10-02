MYSTERY LURKS IN THE HALLS OF ROOSEVELT JUNIOR HIGH IN JEREMY D. SCHOLZ’S NEW NOVEL, ALEX IN THE ANNEX

Author Jeremy D. Scholz

Middle-grade fantasy adventure blends suspense, friendship, and the thrill of discovering power where you least expect it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What secrets could be hiding in the creaky hallways of an ordinary junior high school? In Alex in the Annex, author and educator Jeremy D. Scholz delivers a thrilling tale of discovery, courage, and the strange magic found in forgotten places.

Set against the backdrop of Roosevelt Junior High—a school full of flickering lights, creaking floors, and odd rumors—the story follows Alex and his classmates Rachelle, Lucas, Hudson, and Charlotte as they stumble upon a hidden wing sealed behind rusted doors. What begins as curiosity quickly unravels into an extraordinary journey as the group encounters strange powers, cryptic rules, and an otherworldly force that doesn’t grant gifts without a cost.

Blending mystery, magic, and friendship, Alex in the Annex captures the exhilarating uncertainty of growing up while exploring deeper questions about trust, identity, and the choices that shape us. Written for readers ages 11–14, the novel strikes a balance between adventure and heart, appealing to fans of Percy Jackson and Stranger Things alike.

As a longtime educator and 7th grade science teacher, Scholz brings authenticity to the middle school experience, weaving in themes of self-discovery and resilience that resonate with young readers. His background as County Teacher of the Year and his own journey navigating ADHD and dysgraphia give the novel a unique voice, one that celebrates creativity while honoring the struggles many young people face. With suspenseful twists and a cast of relatable characters, Alex in the Annex offers more than just a supernatural adventure—it’s a reminder that the ordinary world often hides extraordinary possibilities.

Early readers praise its blend of gripping mystery and heartfelt storytelling, making it a standout release in middle-grade fiction.

Jeremy D. Scholz has been telling stories his entire life—from homemade comic books to poetry, lyrics, and immersive fiction that sparks imagination. Alex in the Annex is his third published book, continuing a body of work that reflects his decades of teaching and wide-ranging life experiences. For Scholz, writing is more than a craft; it’s the fulfillment of a lifelong calling.

Alex in the Annex is now available for purchase on Amazon at https://a.co/d/2qmkTbF

