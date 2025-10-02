Celebrate Local Agriculture during RI Grown Week

Published on Thursday, October 02, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) invites the public to join the celebration of local farms, food, and markets during the first annual RI Grown Week! From October 4 to 11, farms and retailers across the state will come together to offer tastings, workshops, seasonal specials, and events that highlight the incredible work of Rhode Island’s farmers and food producers.

“It was my pleasure to sign the first RI Grown Week Proclamation, recognizing the value of Rhode Island’s local food and agriculture,” said Governor Dan McKee. “I encourage all Rhode Islanders to join me in celebrating the farmers and food businesses that nourish our state.”

“RI Grown Week is a statewide celebration of our state’s vibrant agriculture and thriving local food economy,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “By supporting local farmers and choosing RI Grown products, we’re not only investing in our communities, but we’re also building a more resilient and sustainable food system and economy for Rhode Island.”

Events will occur throughout RI Grown Week, including the weekly farmers markets at Fishermen’s Memorial State Park on Sunday, October 5 and Goddard Memorial State Park on Friday, October 10. As part of the week, participating farms, retailers, and markets will feature locally grown menu items and deals. Among them are Barden Family Orchard in Glocester, Butterfly Farm in Lincoln, Folk Rock Farm in Scituate, Lovewell Farms in Hope Valley, Saunderstown Garlic Farm in Saunderstown, Westbay Farm in Warwick, Wishing Stone Farm in Little Compton, Narragansett Creamery in Providence, African Alliance of RI in Providence, Northern Rhode Island Conservation District in Johnston, Sankofa initiative in Providence, Pawtuxet Village Farmers Market in Cranston, My Tail's Wagging in Richmond, and Bruce Newbury Food Dude Radio in Newport. See the full list of events and participants at www.dem.ri.gov/ri-grown-week.

Throughout the week, DEM will be highlighting the many farms, markets, and food businesses committed to growing RI Grown flowers, veggies, fruit, shellfish, meat, and more. Farms, markets, and retailers are encouraged to sign up to participate – showcase your RI Grown products, connect with customers, and receive a toolkit to help promote your business during the week. Simply fill out the free participation form, spread the word, and we’ll do the rest!

