Neesh.ai Aims to Spark an AI Awakening in the Workplace. Launches AI Training Program to Empower Businesses

Co Founder Teresa Coats Co Founder Justin

Neesh.ai, an Open AI approved partner, delivers hands-on training that enables companies to build digital employees that saves time and increases productivity

It has been my vision to enable AI assistants and agents to take on repetitive work, freeing employees for more productive and enjoyable work.” — Justin Coats, Co-Founder & CEO of Neesh.ai.

REDMOND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence adoption accelerates at an unprecedented pace, Neesh.ai has emerged to help organizations transform from AI-curious to AI-capable. Founded by husband-and-wife team Justin and Teresa Coats, Neesh.ai delivers hands-on training that enables companies to build and deploy digital employees that reduce busywork, save time,supercharge productivity, without losing The Human Part.

“The potential value of AI is limitless, and we want to help organizations maximize that opportunity with a series of courses customized to the growing needs of the market,” said Justin Coats, Co-Founder & CEO of Neesh.ai. “It has been my vision to enable AI assistants and agents to take on repetitive work, freeing employees for more productive and enjoyable work.”

Recognized as an official Service Partner of OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, Neesh.ai is part of a select group of companies tapped to help accelerate AI adoption and workforce readiness worldwide.

Since its founding, Neesh.ai has already trained hundreds of workers, leading to measurable improvements in employee satisfaction and business competitiveness.

“Employees tell us that AI is helping them rediscover what is fun and exciting in their work,” said Teresa Coats, Co-Founder of Neesh.ai. “It’s a real awakening—suddenly the mundane tasks are lifted, and people are re-engaging with creativity, problem-solving, and growth.”

Bobby Napiltonia, Chairman of Neesh.ai, believes the company’s mission is part of a larger technology movement. “I’ve been part of some amazing tech revolutions, from adding sound to the first PC’s to creating the largest software marketplace in the world (Salesforce’s AppExchange) but the opportunity here is much larger. Every professional needs to become proficient in AI to stay competitive—both as a business and as an individual employee.”

With demand for AI skills skyrocketing, Neesh.ai aims to democratize access to practical, applied AI knowledge through its growing catalog of interactive courses and training programs.

About Neesh.ai

Neesh.ai provides hands-on AI Literacy programs that help organizations harness the power of artificial intelligence to boost efficiency, reduce repetitive work, and empower employees that ultimately transforms their companies. By delivering practical courses tailored to business needs, Neesh.ai equips teams with the skills to deploy digital employees and thrive in the AI-powered workplace.

Media Contact:

Teresa Coats

Co-Founder

Teresa@neesh.ai

https://www.neesh.ai/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.