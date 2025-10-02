2025 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival CHARITY PRESS EVENT/AWARD CEREMONY

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2025 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival CHARITY PRESS EVENT/AWARDS CEREMONYWHAT - HONG KONG DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL in New York-2025 CHARITY PRESS EVENT/AWARD$ CEREMONYWHEN - Thursday, October 2nd - RECEPTION 4:00 pm TODAYWHERE - HKETO OFFICE 115 E 54th, NYCAll donations will be made on behalf of Team DCH, Shanghai Commercial Bank, America Hotel Owners Charitable Association and HKDBF-NY 2025.1. Team DCH Dragon Boat Club for Charles B. Wang Chinatown Health Clinic Foundation, will receive $3,5002. Team Flushing Bank Dragon for Ohana Paddling Association, Inc. will receive $3,0003. Team Shanghai Commercial Bank for Glow Community Center will receive $2,500TOTAL DONATION: $9,0004:00 PM - Light refreshments available:4:15 - HW welcomes all, intros HKETO DIRECTOR FOR BRIEF REMARKS4:25 - HW WELCOMES & INTROS TEAM REPS STARTING WITH THE 3RD PLACE WINNER EACH GIVING BRIEF REMARKS,-THEY INTRO CHARITY RECIPIENT TO MAKE BRIEF REMARKS.-CK AWARDED-PICTURES TAKENAT CONCLUSION PICTURE WITH ALL- END BY 5 PMTHE HONG KONG DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL IN NEW YORK IS A NON-PROFIT (501 C3) ORGANIZATION

