2025 Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival CHARITY PRESS EVENT/AWARD CEREMONY

WHAT - HONG KONG DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL in New York-2025 CHARITY PRESS EVENT/AWARD$ CEREMONY

WHEN - Thursday, October 2nd - RECEPTION 4:00 pm TODAY

WHERE - HKETO OFFICE 115 E 54th, NYC

All donations will be made on behalf of Team DCH, Shanghai Commercial Bank, America Hotel Owners Charitable Association and HKDBF-NY 2025.

1. Team DCH Dragon Boat Club for Charles B. Wang Chinatown Health Clinic Foundation, will receive $3,500
2. Team Flushing Bank Dragon for Ohana Paddling Association, Inc. will receive $3,000
3. Team Shanghai Commercial Bank for Glow Community Center will receive $2,500

TOTAL DONATION: $9,000

4:00 PM - Light refreshments available:

4:15 - HW welcomes all, intros HKETO DIRECTOR FOR BRIEF REMARKS

4:25 - HW WELCOMES & INTROS TEAM REPS STARTING WITH THE 3RD PLACE WINNER EACH GIVING BRIEF REMARKS,

-THEY INTRO CHARITY RECIPIENT TO MAKE BRIEF REMARKS.
-CK AWARDED
-PICTURES TAKEN

AT CONCLUSION PICTURE WITH ALL- END BY 5 PM


THE HONG KONG DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL IN NEW YORK IS A NON-PROFIT (501 C3) ORGANIZATION

Donyshia Boston-Hill
Keeper of the Brand
+1 917-697-1699
db@keeperofthebrand.com
