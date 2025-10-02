BRIDGE Updates: Supporting People Through Change

While the BRIDGE project brings many technical changes to North Dakota’s K-12 education ecosystem, it is equally important to focus on the people side of change. Research shows that the single greatest factor in successful change initiatives is active and visible sponsorship.

Are you prepared and willing to be that person for your district, school, or team? We want to ensure you have the tools and resources to guide your stakeholders through this transition with confidence. Check out the resources on the BRIDGE project webpage for more information.

BRIDGE FAQs

Q: What’s the measure of success?

A: As with any multi-phase, large-scale initiative such as the BRIDGE project, there will be multiple measures of success. Our long-term, big-picture vision is to transform the management of education data in North Dakota, allowing our teachers and administrators to focus more on our mission to ensure all students graduate choice ready, with the knowledge, skills, and disposition to be successful. Ultimately, our long-term success will be measured by factors such as improved information accessibility for educators, and reduced administrative workload to collect and report the data necessary to provide that information.

Our initial goal is to implement Infinite Campus at public LEAs and NDDPI for the 2026-27 school year. This important step, however, is not the end of our journey. The Infinite Campus solution will lay the groundwork for further transformation of the rest of the K12 education data ecosystem as part of a long-term, multi-generational plan.

It’s important to recognize that while there will be many wins and advancements with this initial implementation, there may be some features and solutions we enjoy today that may not be fully mature or functional on day one. This does not mean the project is unsuccessful, although it may appear that way using a short-term lens.

We’ll be working together to identify, mitigate, and resolve implementation challenges, integration issues, and functionality gaps, while simultaneously continuing along our transformation roadmap. Together, we will celebrate these small victories, and recognize and communicate our lessons learned, as we progress towards our long-term goals.

Join us for BRIDGE Office Hours!

An open forum designed for LEA personnel to get real-time answers about the BRIDGE project. These sessions provide a direct opportunity to:

Whether you’re looking for technical guidance, implementation support, or clarity on upcoming milestones, Office Hours are your chance to connect, collaborate, and stay informed.

Sept. 24