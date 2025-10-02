WIC Services Remain Available During Federal Government Shutdown

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is currently open and operational as normal, despite the federal government shutdown. Benefits are active and can be used at WIC vendors, and participants can still attend or schedule new appointments. Participants should be aware that some locations may experience longer wait times due to increased call volume.

WIC is a public health nutrition program that provides eligible pregnant and postpartum individuals, infants, and children up to age five with nutritious foods, breastfeeding support, nutrition education, and referrals to healthcare and social services. WIC is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered in Rhode Island by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) through local clinics statewide.

Because WIC is federally funded, a federal government shutdown can raise concerns about the continuity of services and benefits. At this time, Rhode Island WIC continues to operate. RIDOH is working closely with state and federal partners and will provide updates about any changes, if necessary.

To stay informed, participants can check the WIC Shopper App for real-time updates about benefits and services, or contact their local WIC clinic with any questions. Additionally, information about any significant changes to services will be shared by RIDOH on social media and on health.ri.gov.