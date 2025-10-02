NordSpace & C-CORE Sign MOU for Ground Station Development and Operations at Atlantic Spaceport Complex and Arctic

NordSpace's Director of Operations, Derrick Chow, and C-CORE's Director, Michael Henschel NordSpace's Taiga Sub-Orbital Rocket Ready for Launch at the company's Atlantic Spaceport Complex (ASX) in Newfoundland and Labrador Aerial View of NordSpace's Atlantic Spaceport Complex (ASX) Space Launch Complex (SLC) 02 Under Construction, Newfoundland and Labrador

This collaboration is focused on supporting communications, telemetry, tracking, and control for satellites, launch vehicles, and hypersonic flight vehicles.

C-CORE's collaboration will help ensure reliability of our commercial launch activities both at our spaceport, and in the high Arctic where Canadian sovereignty and security are under threat.” — Rahul Goel, CEO

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR, CANADA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NordSpace Corp. and C-CORE are pleased to announce that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on advancing Canadian capabilities in the installation and operation of next-generation ground stations. This collaboration is focused on supporting communications, telemetry, tracking, and control for satellites, launch vehicles, hypersonic flight vehicles, and other space and aerial systems critical to Canada’s strategic and commercial aerospace future.As part of the initial collaboration, NordSpace and C-CORE will conduct joint site engineering, regulatory planning, and business case studies for new ground stations across Canada. Initially planned locations include NordSpace’s Atlantic Spaceport Complex (ASX) in St. Lawrence, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Inuvik, Northwest Territories. These ground stations will expand Canada’s capabilities for global satellite communications access and support launch operations from Canadian soil.Through this partnership, NordSpace and C-CORE will combine their engineering, program management, and business development strengths to explore and advance opportunities that enhance sovereign space infrastructure and contribute to national security, commercial growth, and northern connectivity. They will also work closely with the Government of Canada as well as provincial and territorial governments to pursue opportunities that support regional economic development and highly skilled job creation.“With NordSpace’s bold mission to develop an end-to-end space missions capability in Canada, working with renowned partners like C-CORE who bring decades of experience developing and operating high performance and reliable infrastructure on the ground and in space is incredibly exciting” noted Rahul Goel, CEO of NordSpace. “C-CORE's collaboration will help ensure reliability of our commercial launch activities both at our spaceport, and in the high Arctic where Canadian sovereignty and security are under threat. These capabilities will also open new revenue streams for NordSpace and help further vertically integrate our space missions.”“C-CORE has been expanding its capabilities in satellite monitoring to include the entire value chain from satellites to ground stations to earth observation data analytics, and this partnership with NordSpace will provide access to sovereign launch services to ensure Canadian safety and security in our space systems and earth observation pursuits” commented Paul Griffin, President & CEO of C-CORE. “We look forward to working with NordSpace in providing expanded Canadian ground station capacity and capability to national and international clients”.This collaboration is expected to create meaningful partnerships with industry, drive new economic opportunities, and generate sustained job creation in Newfoundland & Labrador and across Canada. Together, NordSpace and C-CORE are committed to building the infrastructure and expertise necessary to support Canada’s space and defence sectors, ensuring economic growth, national resilience, and expanded global competitiveness.About NordSpaceNordSpace Corporation is a Canadian aerospace company headquartered in Newfoundland and Labrador, focused on the development and operation of the Atlantic Spaceport Complex in St. Lawrence. NordSpace specializes in launch vehicle development, spaceport infrastructure, satellite manufacturing and operations, and ground segment integration to advance Canada’s sovereign access to space.Derrick ChowNordSpacederrick@nordspace.comAbout C-COREC-CORE, based in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, is a world-renowned research and development corporation that delivers solutions to mitigate operational risk and help clients improve safety, efficiency and cost-effectiveness in remote or challenging environments worldwide. With expertise in earth observation, systems engineering and operational deployment in harsh environments, C-CORE is a leader in applying technology to meet critical challenges in Canada and internationally.

