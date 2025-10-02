Minister Buti Manamela on the appointment of new accounting authorities for SETAs

I am pleased to announce that the Accounting Authorities (AAs) for all Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) have now been duly constituted and appointed, effective from 30 September 2025.

The appointment of the new AAs is a critical milestone in stabilising governance across the skills development sector and ensuring continuity in the execution of SETA mandates.

As their first order of business, all Accounting Authorities have already initiated processes to:

Recommend and appoint interim Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) to ensure that there is no leadership vacuum following the expiry of CEO contracts at the end of September 2025.

Commence the recruitment and selection process for permanent CEOs, in line with the provisions of the Skills Development Act and the SETA Standard Constitution.

The Department is also accelerating the process of appointing Chairpersons of the newly constituted Accounting Authorities. These appointments will be announced in due course.

The new governance cycle for SETAs provides an opportunity to strengthen accountability, improve performance, and align skills development more closely with the national priorities of job creation, industrialisation, the just energy transition, and inclusive economic growth.

I wish the newly appointed Accounting Authorities success in carrying out their responsibilities, and I assure them of the Department’s full support in delivering on the skills development mandate.

The newly appointed Accounting Authorities reflect a balanced demographic and professional profile. Across all SETAs there’s gender balance, strong representation of youth and historically disadvantaged groups.

Members also bring expertise spanning organised labour, business, community development, professional bodies, government, and higher education institutions. This ensures that the SETAs’ governance structures are not only inclusive but also grounded in the technical and sectoral knowledge required to advance South Africa’s skills revolution.

Enquiries:

Matshepo Seedat

Cell: 082 679 9473

#GovZAUpdates