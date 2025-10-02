As Gold Sponsor, Value Group brings to World Aviation Festival its revolutionary approach to IROPS management
Value Group will present its services and solutions designed to deliver both operational efficiency for airlines and care for passengers
“We are particularly proud to attend this event as a Gold Sponsor. It’s a valuable opportunity to connect, share visions, meet aviation industry experts and design together the next chapter of airline disruption management - said Thomas Sergnese and Daniele Bocchieri, Co-CEOs of Value Group - From Milan to Heathrow, Paris to Singapore, our mission has always been the same: standing next to airlines when it matters most. Disruptions are never just numbers — they are people, journeys, stories. That’s why we built solutions that merge technology and care: from Rubik GO to our Disruption Cockpit, we’re shaping a new standard for IROPs and crew management”.
Value Group is setting a new benchmark in passenger care: as an all-in-one partner, the company provides comprehensive passenger assistance from accommodation to transportation, combining cutting-edge technology with a personal touch to ensure exceptional customer service. This is what they call ‘Artificial human intelligence’: a combination of smart technology for rapid response during disruption, a functional and efficient recovery plan when airlines face an operational issue, and human contact to support disrupted passengers with in-person assistance at airports.
At the World Aviation Festival Value Group will present its services and solutions designed to deliver both operational efficiency for airlines and care for passengers. Applications like RUBIK GO are built to simplify disruption management, reduce costs and keep passengers supported, informed and cared for in real time. This groundbreaking technology developed by Value Group integrates multiple elements for managing travel disruptions and has been designed to facilitate full service self-handling for passengers.
In addition, within the packed conference agenda, Daniele Bocchieri, Co-CEO & COO at Value Group, will be one of the speakers in the panel “What proactive strategies can we use to mitigate delays and keep flights on schedule?”. The conference will feature real-world case studies on reducing congestion-related delays, explore how predictive modelling and real-time data can help prepare for unplanned disruption, and examine the role of collaborative decision-making between airlines, airports, ATCs and regulators.
Meet Value Group at Pavilion 1, Stand 1-180.
Monica Lodi
+39 392 997 2675
monica.lodi@elettrapr.it
Value Group
