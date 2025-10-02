Inmates With Talent Makes Official U.S. Film Festival Premiere at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center

Official Inmates With Talent movie poster

Docu-comedy feature with Ice-T drops as an official selection of San Quentin’s one-of-a-kind prison film festival — U.K. Premiere – ODEON London, Fri. Oct 10

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmates With Talent, the wild and heartfelt docu-comedy featuring Ice-T and a crew of unforgettable incarcerated performers, will make its U.S. film festival debut as an Official Selection of the San Quentin Film Festival. The event takes place October 23–24 inside San Quentin Rehabilitation Center — formerly known as one of the most notorious prisons in America.

This marks the first-ever film festival held inside a working prison, and Inmates With Talent fits the moment. It’s raw, it’s funny, and it’s built on real stories from real people trying to flip the script.

Comedy Behind Bars

Filmed over a 14-year period, the movie follows two comedians who boldly step into a real Indiana prison, connect with 2,400 men behind the walls, and launch a talent competition that blends comedy, music and spoken word – part contest, part second chances. The result? A movie that hits hard and lifts spirits.

“We didn’t glamorize prison — we flipped it,” says co-director and co-host/comedian Johnny Collins of Doin’ Time Entertainment. Imagine Borat meets America’s Got Talent behind bars. We gave people a mic, a moment, and a shot at something better. This film is about laughter and the possibility of transformation. It’s entertainment-first, but the impact is real. We’re honored to premiere Inmates With Talent at the groundbreaking San Quentin Film Festival — a bold, visionary event that’s redefining what rehabilitation and storytelling can look like.”

The film doesn’t sugarcoat anything. It leans into the chaos, the humor, and the humanity. And it asks a simple question: If laughter is the best medicine, can it actually change lives behind bars?

Real Voices, Real Impact

“I never thought I’d be part of something like this. It gave me confidence, and reminded me I still had something to offer,” said Aaron Reason, who performed stand-up comedy in the original prison talent contest and shared powerful reflections on lessons learned.

“That day changed everything. I saw myself differently. I saw possibility. I’m still chasing that feeling,” said Lorenzo Reid, whose soulful voice and prison band brought unforgettable energy to the film.

A Moment of Transformation

With Ice-T lending his voice and onscreen presence, Inmates With Talent lands at a time when more than 500,000 people nationwide will be released from prison this year, stepping back into communities across the country.

Set inside an Indiana prison, Inmates With Talent captures the universal journey of transformation — challenging audiences to rethink what rehabilitation can look like and where the next great talent might be hiding.

• Doin’ Time Entertainment is considering its distribution options and welcomes inquiries from potential partners.

Co-director, co-host/comedian Joel Jerome said, “We came in with jokes, not judgment. I’m just a comedian — I didn’t expect to walk into a prison and leave with a bunch of brothers, stories, and a whole damn movie. But here we are. Real talk: these dudes got talent, heart, and punchlines for days.”

The San Quentin Film Festival will also present a Virtual Screening Series on Eventive from October 25 to November 9, offering a range of screening pass options and significantly expanding the festival’s reach by making their outstanding films, including Inmates With Talent, accessible to a broader audience.

U.K. Premiere – BUFF, Friday Oct 10, 5:30 PM @ ODEON Greenwich

Just prior to its official U.S. film festival debut at San Quentin, Inmates With Talent will make its U.K. film festival premiere at the British Urban Film Festival (BUFF) on Friday, October 10 at 5:30 PM, hosted at the ODEON theater in Greenwich, London.

Building a Movement Online

In just three and half months since launching its social media channels, Inmates With Talent has rapidly grown to 120,000 followers/subscribers — and is on pace to exceed 200,000 by year end.

If you are a member of the media or a distributor interested in receiving a screener, please contact us using the information provided in this press release.

