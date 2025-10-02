K2G Presented First Line of AI Agents at Insurance CEE Expo 2025 in Zagreb

K2G Holdings AG unveiled its brand-new line of AI Agents at the Insurance CEE Expo in Zagreb on October 1, 2025.

ZAGREB, CROATIA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K2G Holdings AG (formerly kasko2go) unveiled its brand-new line of AI Agents at the Insurance CEE Expo in Zagreb on October 1, 2025. Following the success of its K2G BOX platform – which had already been helping insurers across Europe reduce loss ratios and attract more profitable customers – the company took the next step in AI-driven insurance innovation.The new AI Agents – CleansingAgent, EnrichmentAgent, ReportingAgent, and the flagship Talk-to-Data – empowered insurers of all sizes to:Automate and cleanse data processesPerform instant analytics in natural languageAccelerate product development and innovationEarly pilot projects highlighted not only substantial efficiency gains, but also additional benefits such as fraud detection, faster product launches, and optimized cost structures.With this expansion, K2G strengthened its role as a pioneering technology partner for insurers in Central and Eastern Europe, helping them future-proof their operations in an increasingly competitive market.About K2GK2G Holdings AG was a Swiss technology company redefining the insurance industry with AI-driven solutions. Its flagship platform, K2G BOX, and new line of AI Agents enabled insurers to reduce loss ratios, attract profitable customers, and accelerate innovation across Europe.Company:K2G Holdings AGBlegistrasse 9, 6340 Baar, Switzerlandinfo@k2g.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.