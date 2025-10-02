Oraanj Interior Design Wins 'Interior Designer of the Year' at the Eastern Eye Property Awards 2025

London-based Oraanj Interior Design named “Interior Designer of the Year” at the 2025 Eastern Eye Property Awards.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oraanj Interior Design , a leading London-based design studio, has been awarded “Interior Designer of the Year” at the prestigious Eastern Eye Property Awards 2025, held on Thursday, 25 September at the Park Plaza Riverbank London Hotel.The event, hosted by Eastern Eye and the Asian Media Group (AMG), is recognised as one of the UK’s most influential celebrations of excellence in the property and design sectors. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges, based on originality, innovation, and impact on people’s lives beyond aesthetics.Celebrating Design with PurposeFor Oraanj Interior Design, this award is more than an achievement in design. It represents trust, teamwork, and the power of storytelling through interiors.One standout project that demonstrates this philosophy is the Aminu Umar Residence. Alhaji Aminu Umar, a respected Nigerian business leader and Vice Chair of the International Chamber of Shipping, approached Oraanj Interior Design to reimagine his London home.What was once a dark, segmented space was transformed into a light-filled, elegant sanctuary. From custom wardrobes and curated textures to artwork that reflected his Nigerian heritage, the design balanced cultural authenticity with contemporary refinement.“When Alhaji Umar described his home as his ‘sanctuary,’ we knew we had achieved something meaningful. That’s what design is about, people, their journeys, and their sense of belonging,” said Rachana Gupta, Director of Oraanj Interior Design.A Milestone for the Team“Receiving the Eastern Eye Interior Designer of the Year award is an honour for our whole team. It celebrates the creativity and detail we put into each project, but most importantly, it reminds us that design is about people, their lives, cultures, and dreams. That’s what inspires us every day,” added Gupta.About Eastern Eye Property AwardsOrganised by Asian Media Group (AMG), one of the UK’s largest and most respected publishing houses, the awards recognise excellence across property development, architecture, and design. With a strong reputation for credibility and influence, AMG celebrates leaders shaping the future of the built environment.About Oraanj Interior DesignBased in London, Oraanj Interior Design is a multi-award-winning design studio specialising in luxury residential and commercial interiors. Known for its innovative use of space, cultural storytelling, and personalised design approach, Oraanj Interior Design transforms properties into inspiring, functional, and timeless environments.________________________________________Media Contact:Oraanj Interior Design📞 +44 (0) 7448 803051📧 info@oraanj-interiors.co.uk

