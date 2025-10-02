India Embraces a New Age of Digital Connectivity through Sama X

Starlink by Sama X

Sama X leadership visit to Mumbai advances preparations to bring Starlink-enabled satellite connectivity solutions

MUMBAI, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As India continues its ambitious journey toward a more connected future, Sama X, a satellite-powered internet company launched by Alghanim Industries and global authorized Starlink reseller, has begun engaging with key stakeholders in the country to explore opportunities for collaboration and local enablement.

A leadership delegation from Sama X and Alghanim Industries visited Mumbai last month, meeting with potential customers and partners across multiple industry segments.

The visit follows the several key regulatory approvals granted to Starlink recently as it gears up for final approvals and commercial launch in India. As an authorized global reseller of Starlink, Sama X strives to power the innovative leap in connectivity, and exploring tailored delivery models that include local implementation, support services, and sector-specific solutions.

Amit Somani, CEO of Sama X, said: “India’s digital vision is bold and ambitious. At Sama X, we work hand-in-hand with local stakeholders to ensure technology serves real needs—from expanding access for businesses in remote regions to strengthening critical infrastructure. This visit represents the beginning of a dialogue, a key milestone in bringing unparalleled connectivity and services to this exciting market. We had the opportunity to listen, learn, and explore where we can genuinely differentiate as a local value-added reseller.”

A Responsible Approach to Cutting-Edge Connectivity

During the visit, the delegation—which included Amit Somani (CEO, Sama X), Mahmoud Samara (Group CEO, Alghanim Industries), and Dirk Kahl (Group CFO, Alghanim Industries)—held discussions across sectors such as telecommunications, energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and financial services.

Starlink operates the world’s largest satellite constellation, with over 8,000 satellites in orbit. Its technology offers high-speed, low-latency internet globally, with a strong focus on space safety and coordination. The system is designed to serve a wide range of needs, especially in areas where traditional internet networks are weak or unavailable.

Mahmoud Samara, Group CEO of Alghanim Industries, said: “Our visit to India reflects our deep appreciation for the country’s technological momentum and the ambitious scope of its digital agenda. As one of the MENA region’s largest and most diversified privately owned businesses—with a longstanding presence in India—we bring decades of experience across a wide range of industries. Our hard-earned success across these sectors has given us deep insight into meeting complex customer needs and delivering reliable solutions at scale. We strive to power the innovative leap in connectivity, working alongside partners to enable real impact. Our legacy of success underpins our confidence and commitment to exceed customer needs and deliver excellence.”

Backed by a Century-Long Legacy

Sama X was established by Alghanim Industries, one of the largest privately held companies in the Middle East, with operations across automotive, technology, industrial, and consumer sectors. The group employs over 15,000 people and has maintained a strong presence in India through multiple investments and partnerships over several decades.

India is expected to play an important role in Sama X’s broader regional strategy, which spans South Asia and the MENA region. The company’s focus is on enabling advanced connectivity where it can drive the greatest long-term impact—whether for enterprise, infrastructure, or communities.

To learn more, visit www.samax.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.