CEU Launches Call for Artwork to Mark its 35th Anniversary

Image credit: CEU/ Daniel Vegel

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International call for proposals open until November 9 invites bold, site-specific works celebrating resilience, freedom, and community.The Central European University (CEU) is launching an international call for artists to create a landmark public artwork celebrating the university’s 35th anniversary. The work should enliven the campus on Quellenstrasse in Vienna’s diverse Favoriten district and serve as a visible symbol of CEU’s journey – from its founding in Prague in 1991, through its expulsion from Hungary to its renewal in Vienna. CEU is seeking an artwork that captures this spirit of transformation — a work that speaks of freedom, critical inquiry, and community across cultures.“The 35th anniversary of CEU is both a celebration and an invitation,” says Mathias Moschel, Pro-Rector for External Relations. “We are looking for a contemporary, inspiring artwork that resonates across cultures and generations – one that transforms public space and reflects CEU’s spirit of dialogue, resilience, and hope.”“I believe a work of art can be more than just an object – it can also be a space of dialogue. We hope to create such a shared space here at our CEU campus in Favoriten,” Moschel continues. “We are especially delighted to have two distinguished and experienced jury members with us: French designer Matali Crasset and Swiss performance artist San Keller.”Location and SupportProposals are invited for sculptural, architectural, or interactive works suitable for outdoor display or the building façade. The total budget, including the artist’s fee, is approximately €75,000. Up to three finalists will each receive an additional €1,200 to develop detailed proposals; travel costs may also be covered.EligibilityThe call is open to professional individual artists and teams worldwide with experience in impactful public, sculptural, or site-specific projects. CEU places high value on diversity and inclusion; applications from underrepresented artists are strongly encouraged. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. No application fee.TimelineStage 1 application deadline: November 9, 2025Announcement of finalists & site visits: December 2025Submission of finalists’ proposals: January 31, 2026Final selection: February 2026Design, production, coordination: March–September 2026Installation (Vienna): October 2026Unveiling (CEU 35th Anniversary): November 2026Full details and technical specifications of the call can be found here.

