The Mandrake Hotel Partners with B Sleepy to Offer World's First Amethyst-Infused Pillow Experience

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mandrake Hotel has announced an exclusive partnership with B Sleepy Ltd , introducing the world's first amethyst-infused pillow to the luxury hospitality market. This collaboration could be a significant milestone in wellness-focused travel, offering guests an unprecedented sleep experience that merges cutting-edge comfort technology with holistic wellness principles.Each handcrafted pillow contains 50g of Brazilian amethyst crystals, renowned for their calming and restorative properties. The crystals are seamlessly integrated with memory foam to create a sleep solution that prioritizes both physical comfort and mental tranquility, supporting deeper, more rejuvenating rest.The Mandrake, celebrated for its avant-garde approach to luxury hospitality, continues to redefine guest experiences through this exclusive addition to its bespoke pillow menu. The hotel becomes the first and only destination worldwide where guests can experience this revolutionary sleep innovation."The Mandrake has always been committed to creating extraordinary, transformative experiences for our guests," said Sebastian Martinez, Guest Relations Manager at The Mandrake. "Our partnership with B Sleepy represents the perfect fusion of luxury comfort and natural wellness. We're thrilled to offer our guests this world-first innovation that elevates the very essence of restorative sleep."Charlie O'Neill, Founder of B Sleepy Ltd, added: "B Sleepy was founded on the principle that exceptional sleep requires a holistic approach. One that nurtures both body and spirit. Having The Mandrake as our exclusive launch partner is tremendously exciting. Their guests will be the first to experience how our amethyst-infused pillows can transform their relationship with rest and recovery."This partnership reflects the evolving landscape of luxury travel, where wellness, mindfulness, and innovation converge to create truly distinctive experiences. The collaboration positions both brands at the forefront of the growing wellness hospitality movement, offering guests access to sleep technology that extends far beyond traditional comfort.The amethyst-infused pillow experience is now available exclusively to guests at The Mandrake Hotel, reinforcing the property's reputation as London's most innovative luxury destination.About The Mandrake HotelThe Mandrake Hotel is London's most distinctive luxury boutique hotel, renowned for its bold design, innovative guest experiences, and commitment to creating unforgettable stays through unique partnerships and cutting-edge amenities.About B Sleepy LtdB Sleepy Ltd is a pioneering sleep wellness company dedicated to creating innovative products that enhance rest through the integration of natural elements and advanced comfort technology. The company's amethyst-infused pillow represents the world's first commercial application of crystal therapy in premium sleep products.Media Contacts:B Sleepy LtdCharlie O'Neill, FounderEmail: info@bsleepy.comWeb: www.bsleepy.com The Mandrake HotelGuest Relations TeamEmail: info@themandrake.comWeb: www.themandrake.com For high-resolution images and additional press materials, please contact the media representatives listed above.

